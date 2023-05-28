Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi News ›   Security forces mock drill on terror attack at Varanasi airport

वाराणसी के एयरपोर्ट में घुसे आतंकी: वायरलेस पर सूचना मिलते ही जवानों ने ली पोजीशन, मॉकड्रिल देख दंग रह गए लोग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, वाराणसी Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Sun, 28 May 2023 10:18 PM IST
सार

मॉकड्रिल में संयुक्त रूप से सीआईएसएफ, सिविल पुलिस, एएआई और बीसीएएस के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। इस सफल मॉकड्रिल को कर एयरपोर्ट पर योजनाबद्ध आतंकी हमले को विफल कर दिया गया।

Security forces mock drill on terror attack at Varanasi airport
हमले के बाद पोजीशन में जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

वाराणसी के लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर रविवार को अपरेशनल गेट नंबर दो पर आतंकी हमला होने की सूचना जैसे ही वायरलेस सेट पर प्रसारित हुई तो एयरपोर्ट पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। हालांकि इस दौरान सुरक्षा में तैनात जवानों ने मुस्तैदी से आतंकी हमले को विफल कर दिया।

बताते चलें कि रविवार दोपहर 12 बजे एयरपोर्ट के परिचालन गेट नंबर दो पर अचानक आतंकी हमला होने की सूचना वायरलेस सेट पर प्रसारित हुई। इसके बाद एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा में तैनात जवानों ने पोजिशन लेते हुए उस हमले को विफल कर दिया। उसके बाद जब पता चला कि यह एक सुरक्षा मानक को परखने के लिए मॉकड्रिल किया गया है तब जाकर सब ने राहत की सांस ली। इस मॉकड्रिल में संयुक्त रूप से सीआईएसएफ, सिविल पुलिस, एएआई और बीसीएएस के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। इस सफल मॉकड्रिल को कर एयरपोर्ट पर योजनाबद्ध आतंकी हमले को विफल कर दिया गया, जिसकी सराहना की गई।

वहीं सीआईएसएफ के सीनियर कमांडेंट अजय कुमार ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को परखने के लिए एक सफल मॉकड्रिल किया गया। जिसमें आतंकी हमले करने के साथ ही एयरपोर्ट को क्षति पहुंचाने की योजना को पूर्णता विफल किया गया। हमारे जवान मॉकड्रिल को सफलतापूर्वक करने में सक्षम रहे। साथ ही इसके तहत एयरपोर्ट के सुरक्षा मानक को भी हम लोग जांचकर और मजबूत करने का प्रयास करते हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

