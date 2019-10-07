शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   school

नौ को खुलेंगे परिषदीय विद्यालय

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 08:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी। विजयदशमी की छुट्टियों के बाद सभी प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय बुधवार को अपने निर्धारित समय पर खुलेंगे। सोमवार को जिलाधिकारी सुरेंद्र सिंह ने समस्त प्राथमिक विद्यालय और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय को निर्देश जारी कर इसका अनुपालन करने को कहा। नवमी और दशमी के चलते सभी विद्यालय सोमवार और मंगलवार तक बंद रहेंगे, जो बुधवार को अपने निर्धारित समय पर खुलेंगे।
विज्ञापन
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं सांसद नुसरत जहां, इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Kajal Aggarwal
Nusrat Jahan without makeup
kareena kapoor
kajal aggarwal
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं सांसद नुसरत जहां, इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Travel

Vijayadashami 2019: भारत की वो पांच जगह जहां हैं 'रावण' के मंदिर, दशहरा के दिन यहां मनता है शोक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Ravana
Travel

Vijayadashami 2019: भारत की वो पांच जगह जहां हैं 'रावण' के मंदिर, दशहरा के दिन यहां मनता है शोक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

8 अक्तूबर राशिफल: दशहरा इन 5 राशियों के लिए ला रहा है खुशियां, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

17 रिकॉर्ड तोड़ चुकी टाइगर-ऋतिक की 'वॉर', कमाई में अब भी इन पांच फिल्मों से है बड़ी टक्कर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

War
bahubali 2
दंगल
sanju
Bollywood

17 रिकॉर्ड तोड़ चुकी टाइगर-ऋतिक की 'वॉर', कमाई में अब भी इन पांच फिल्मों से है बड़ी टक्कर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
विज्ञापन
school
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nusrat Jahan and Kajal Aggarwal
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं सांसद नुसरत जहां, इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को बड़ी राहत, नहीं होगी कोई कार्रवाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashifal
Predictions

8 अक्तूबर राशिफल: दशहरा इन 5 राशियों के लिए ला रहा है खुशियां, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

amrita singh
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने रेस्त्रां में मां से पूछ लिया ऐसा सवाल, अमृता सिंह को छिपाना पड़ गया चेहरा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां
Meerut

सांसद नुसरत जहां के नाम और दुर्गा पूजा करने पर देवबंदी उलमा भड़के, कहा- ये इस्लाम की तौहीन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Income tax Benefits on Gold Bonds Subscription open at 3788 Rupees Per Gram
Personal Finance

मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेच रही है सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए फटाफट उठाएं लाभ

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भइखारी की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को मिले लाखों रुपये
India News

भिखारी की मौत के बाद घर पहुंची पुलिस, इतने सिक्के मिले कि शनिवार से रविवार तक गिनते रहे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक अंकित का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: आखिर जिंदगी की जंग हार गया रामलीला में झुलसा अंकित, मौत की दहलीज तक ले गया शौक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

begum akhtar
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में एक राजा की करतूत से गर्भवती हो गई थीं बेगम अख्तर, बेटी जन्मी तो बताया बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

तालिबान आंतकी (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगान तालिबान ने 11 सदस्यों के बदले में तीन भारतीयों को छोड़ा, हरकत में विदेश मंत्रालय

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Mau

यूपी: गोदान एक्सप्रेस से टकराया सांड, 15 मिनट तक खड़ी रही

मऊ जिले के वलीदपुर क्षेत्र में गोरखपुर से चलकर मुंबई को जाने वाली गोदान एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन मऊ रेलवे स्टेशन से सोमवार को लगभग साढ़े नौ बजे मुहम्मदाबाद गोहना के लिए रवाना हुई...

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
education
Varanasi

प्रदेश स्तरीय कार्यशाला में प्रतिभाग करेंगे जनपद के चार शिक्षक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अस्सी घाट में बढ़ा गंगा का जलस्तर
Varanasi

वाराणसीः गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ना फिर शुरू, तटीय क्षेत्रों में हड़कंप

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पीडीडीयू नगर के पीपी सेंटर में भर्ती गोली से जख्मी युवक
Chandauli

चंदौलीः मनबढ़ ने युवक को गोली मारी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

बाबा काल भैरव मंदिर के पुजारी महेंद्र उपाध्याय (फाइल फोटो)।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी: काल भैरव मंदिर के पुजारी का निधन, मंदिर से जुड़े लोगों में शोक की लहर

6 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ghazipur

गाजीपुर: रेलवे बुकिंग काउंटर से 57 हजार की लूट, क्लर्क पर बदमाशों ने तान दी थी पिस्टल

6 अक्टूबर 2019

ऐश डाइक डैम के टूटने से आसपास के गांवों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। हालत पर नजर रखे हुए पुलिस अधिकारी।
Sonebhadra

एनटीपीसी ऐश डाइक डैम की राख फैलने से गांव में प्रदूषण का खतरा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Demo Pic
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी: यूपी कॉलेज में छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ और मारपीट, एफआईआर दर्ज

5 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

यूपीः आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत, 10 झुलसे, कई जिलों में तेज बारिश से फिर हुआ जलभराव

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

वाराणसी: किशोरों को निर्वस्त्र घुमाने के आरोप में 10 और जेल गए

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में अमर उजाला के साथ करें सबसे पुराने दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर के दर्शन

अमर उजाला के साथ देखिए दिल्ली के सबसे पुराने मंदिरों में शुमार दुर्गाबाड़ी मंदिर की रौनक। इस मंदिर का पुराना इतिहास है और नवरात्रि के दौरान हो रही दुर्गा पूजा की भव्यता यहां देखने लायक है। दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर हिन्दू बंगाली समुदाय का मन्दिर है।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

इन भिखारियों की संपत्ति आपको चौंका देगी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

काजिंद 2019 1:28

पिथौरागढ़ में दिखा भारत-कजाखिस्तान की सेना का दम, आतंकवाद विरोधी कार्रवाई को लेकर किया सैन्य अभ्यास

7 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:12

इस कलाकार को लोग सच में कहने लगे थे 'रावण'

7 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:20

जहीर खान से कांपते थे ये दिग्गज बल्लेबाज, किया कई बार आउट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

सरकारी ऑफिस के महिला शौचालय में लगाया मोबाइल कैमरा, वीडियो रिकार्डिंग के आरोप में युवक गिरफ्तार

5 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Jaunpur

जौनपुरः रसोईया को करेंट से बचाने में शिक्षक ने गंवा दी जान

4 अक्टूबर 2019

thagi
Varanasi

रेलवे में नौकरी का झांसा देकर ठगने वाले गिरोह का सरगना गिरफ्तार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

brajnandan maharaj
Varanasi

आध्यात्मिक गुरु ब्रजनंदन कैलिफ ोर्निया में विश्व गुरु अवार्ड से होंगे सम्मानित

7 अक्टूबर 2019

नवजात।
Jaunpur

यूपीः डॉक्टर ने ऑपरेशन कर 12 घंटे के नवजात को दी नई जिंदगी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Demo
Varanasi

बलिया छपरा के बीच ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू

5 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited