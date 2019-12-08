शहर चुनें

ये कैसा चुनाव, पीएम मोदी के आदर्श गांव में बच्चे लाइन लगाकर कर रहे मतदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 02:44 PM IST
लाइन लगाकर मतदान करते बच्चे।
लाइन लगाकर मतदान करते बच्चे। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सांसद आदर्श गांव में ऐसी चुनाव प्रक्रिया चल रही है, जहां बच्चे मतदान कर रहे हैं। इसमें बाल संसद चुनी जानी है।
शहर के मिर्जामुराद के नागेपुर में बाल संसद चुनाव के लिए मतदान करने के लिए बच्चे लाइन में लगकर मतदान कर रहे हैं।
