शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Ballia police said action will be taken after medical examination of the girl 

बलियाः दुष्कर्म मामले में चिकित्सा परीक्षण के बाद ही आगे बढ़ेगी पुलिस

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 12:04 AM IST
एएसपी संजय यादव
एएसपी संजय यादव - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बलिया में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के आरोप को लेकर एएसपी संजय यादव ने कहा है कि इस मामले में लड़की के चिकित्सा परीक्षण के बाद ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मामला मनियार पुलिस स्टेशन का है। 
विज्ञापन


इलाके में एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया गया था। इस मामले में पिछले महीने की 29 तारीख को रिपोर्ट  दर्ज कराई गई थी जिसमें कहा गया था कि लड़की गायब है। लड़की 21 नबंर को लौट आई थी। 
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे को बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी बधाई और चैनल पर भड़कीं सोना महापात्रा सहित पांच खबरें

29 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13
urvashi rautela
Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे को बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी बधाई और चैनल पर भड़कीं सोना महापात्रा सहित पांच खबरें

29 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

मोहिना कुमारी के शादी के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, दूल्हा-दुल्हन को दिया आशीर्वाद

29 नवंबर 2019

mohena kumari
mohena kumari
mohena kumari
Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat
Bollywood

मोहिना कुमारी के शादी के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, दूल्हा-दुल्हन को दिया आशीर्वाद

29 नवंबर 2019

एडमिरल सुशील कुमार का डॉगी ओवी
Delhi NCR

रात भर एडमिरल सुशील कुमार की बाट जोहता रहा 'ओवी', हर आहट पर दरवाजे पर पहुंच हुआ मायूस

29 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

PHOTOS: जब अचानक बूढ़े हो गए थे क्रिकेटर्स, रातों-रात झुर्रियों से भर गया था चेहरा

29 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली-क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल
मिचेल स्टार्क
लसिथ मलिंगा
Cricket News

PHOTOS: जब अचानक बूढ़े हो गए थे क्रिकेटर्स, रातों-रात झुर्रियों से भर गया था चेहरा

29 नवंबर 2019

शुक्रवार, 29 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

29 नवंबर राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सितारे, पढ़ें सभी राशियों का दैनिक राशिफल

29 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

पुष्पा जोशी के अलावा ये 12 सितारे भी इस साल दुनिया को कह चुके अलविदा

29 नवंबर 2019

Veeru Devgan, Pushpa Joshi and Viju Khote
Dabboo Ratnani
Shaukat Kaifi prayer meet
मनीष मल्होत्रा के पिता का निधन
Bollywood

पुष्पा जोशी के अलावा ये 12 सितारे भी इस साल दुनिया को कह चुके अलविदा

29 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
molestation case police in action varanasi news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Onion prices hits century hilarious memes on it goes viral on social media
Delhi NCR

प्याज के दाम पर सोशल मीडिया भी रोया, यूजर्स बोले- मेरे करन अर्जुन आएंगे दो किलो प्याज लाएंगे

29 नवंबर 2019

SIddharth and Aarti Singh
Television

BB13: जेल की सजा के लिए सिद्धार्थ ने चुना ऐसा नाम पूरा घर हो जाएगा खफा, आरती भी सुनाएंगी खरी-खोटी

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Abhimanyu Mithun
Cricket News

मैच फिक्सिंग में होगी पूछताछ..आज ही हैट्रिक समेत एक ओवर में 5 विकेट लेकर इस खिलाड़ी ने रचा इतिहास

29 नवंबर 2019

अखनूर किले का नजारा
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः रहस्यों से भरी जन्नत जहां जमीन के अंदर है मंदिर, बेहद खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर की ये 10 जगहें

29 नवंबर 2019

mohena kumari
Bollywood

मोहिना कुमारी के शादी के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, दूल्हा-दुल्हन को दिया आशीर्वाद

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood

भूमि के 'मुझे सेक्स पसंद है' डायलॉग पर जारी विवाद, अब 'पति पत्नी और वो' के निर्देशक ने कही ये बात

29 नवंबर 2019

नैंसी(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः नैंसी की इन चार आदतों से परेशान होकर, पति साहिल ने रची हत्या की साजिश

29 नवंबर 2019

बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू सेना के साथ
World

क्या है 'इस्राइली मॉडल', जिसे कश्मीर में लागू करने की हो रही है चर्चा

29 नवंबर 2019

mobile calling
Tech Diary

अब बिना नेटवर्क भी फोन पर बात कर सकेंगे एयरटेल और जियो के यूजर्स

29 नवंबर 2019

घर के बाहर का वास्तु
Vaastu

घर के सामने नहीं होनी चाहिए ऐसी पांच चीजें, आती हैं आर्थिक परेशानियां

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डॉ फिरोज खान का पत्र
Varanasi

मेरे लिए सौभाग्य की बात है कि मुझे महामना की बगिया में शिक्षण का अवसर मिला: डॉ. फिरोज

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के एसवीडीवी संकाय के नवनियुक्त असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ फिरोज का शुक्रवार को बीएचयू की ओर से बयान जारी किया गया जिसमें उन्होंने उनकी नियुक्ति के संबंध में मीडिया पर अनावश्यक कयासबाजी का आरोप लगाया।

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रोफेसर डॉ. फिरोज खान
Varanasi

कला संकाय के संस्कृत विभाग की मेरिट में भी डॉ. फिरोज का नाम

29 नवंबर 2019

तंरवा थाना क्षेत्र के शाहपुर में गोली लगने से घायल मुन्ना पांडेय।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में पीएसी के जवान की हत्या-

29 नवंबर 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में बस ने ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, हादसे में तीन महिलाओं की मौत, कई घायल

29 नवंबर 2019

डॉक्टर फिरोज खान
Varanasi

डॉ. फिरोज खान ने गुपचुप तरीके से दिया इंटरव्यू, शाम तक आ सकता है परिणाम

29 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे( फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

शिवसेना प्रमुख के खिलाफ परिवाद दाखिल करने के लिए दिया प्रार्थना पत्र, आज हो सकती है सुनवाई

29 नवंबर 2019

मृतक की फाइल फाेटो
Varanasi

पिकअप के धक्के से युवक की मौत, शव को दो किलोमीटर तक घसीटता रहा पिकअप चालक

29 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

मारपीट में चली गोली पीएससी जवान की मौत

29 नवंबर 2019

aअपने गांव के देवी मंदिर में पूजा करते जयप्रकाश साहू
Varanasi

जब शादी समारोह में मिली भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बनने की सूचना, तो नहीं रहा खुशी का ठिकाना

29 नवंबर 2019

पत्र लिख रहे छात्र
Varanasi

डॉ. फिरोज खान नियुक्ति प्रकरण: विरोध कर रहे छात्रों ने पीएम को लिखा पत्र

29 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस नेता पंखुड़ी पाठक जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले है। लेकिन उससे पहले अनिल यादव की पूर्व पत्नी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

29 नवंबर 2019

बालवीर 3:04

देव जोशी ने 19वें जन्मदिन पर शुरू की 'बाल वीर रिर्टन्स' की शूटिंग, पूरी टीम के साथ मनाया जश्न

29 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:05

फिल्म 'कमांडो 3' रिलीज, लोगों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई

29 नवंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 3:12

गोडसे मामले पर साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने सदन में दो बार मांगी माफी, कहा सदन में मुझे 'आतंकी' कहना निंदनीय

29 नवंबर 2019

प्याज 1:23

प्याज की कीमतों में तेजी से अब प्याज की चोरी शुरू, 22 लाख रुपये की प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब

29 नवंबर 2019

Related

मौके पर मौजूद भीड़।
Varanasi

पिकअप की चपेट में आने से एक बालक की दर्दनाक मौत, दो घायल 

29 नवंबर 2019

sarnath
Varanasi

सारनाथ में 83 साल बाद शुरू हुआ भित्तिचित्रों का संरक्षण, टोकियो आर्ट कालेज के विशेषज्ञ कार्य में जुटे

29 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

सोनभद्र में प्रताड़ना से तंग महिला बेटी संग कुएं में कूदी, दोनों की मौत

28 नवंबर 2019

संघ की बैठक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Varanasi

आरएसएस की बैठक में दलित बस्तियों में जाकर साथ तीज-त्योहार मनाने पर बनी कार्ययोजना

29 नवंबर 2019

बीएचयू
Varanasi

डॉ. फिरोज के जरिए मुस्लिमों में संस्कृत की पैठ बनाएगा आरएसएस

28 नवंबर 2019

अजय कुमार लल्लू(फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर: भूमि-अधिग्रहण को लेकर किसानों के आंदोलन की आवाज बुलंद करने पहुंचे प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

28 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited