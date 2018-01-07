Download App
कांग्रेसजनों ने दी बधाई0

कांग्रेसजनों ने दी बधाई0

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 11:29 PM IST
अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर को दोबारा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनने पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने रविवार को जिलाध्यक्ष सच्चिदानंद तिवारी के देखेरख में खुशियां मनाई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस भवन पर पटाखे फोड़े और एक-दूसरे को मिठाईयां खिलाईं। इस मौके पर दिग्विजय सिंह, उमाशंकर पाठक, विजय मिश्र, ओमप्रकाश तिवारी, भैया लल्लू सिंह, शिवप्रताप ओझा, मुन्ना उपाध्याय, रामेश्वर तिवारी, धनजी पांडेय, सागर सिंह राहुल, जैनेंद्र पांडेय मिंटू, विपुल दुबे, राम सहाय राजू, फूलबदन तिवारी, ओमप्रकाश पांडेय, मणि तिवारी, रंजीव श्रीवास्तव, साहिद अली, विकास दुबे, राजेश मिश्र, यश मिश्रा बंटी, अंकित मिश्र, रामनाथ व्यास, मिथिलेश तिवारी आदि थे।
