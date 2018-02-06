अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Unnao ›   will be built in the paddah for animals

अन्ना पशुओं के लिए पुरवा में बनेगी गोशाला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ उन्नाव Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:18 AM IST
पुरवा। आवारा पशुओं के लिए तहसील प्रशासन ने 60 बीघा भूमि खोज ली है। जहां अब गोशाला का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। सोमवार को एसडीएम पूजा अग्निहोत्री ने संभावित भूमिस्थल का जायजा लिया और पूरी रिपोर्ट जिला मुख्यालय भेजी है।

हिलौली रोड पर महरानीखेड़ा में चारागाह की 60 बीघा भूमि को आवारा पशुओं के लिए चिह्नित किया गया है। एसडीएम पूजा अग्निहोत्री ने इसी भूमि पर गशाला बनाने की योजना तैयार की है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस भूमि के चारों ओर बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण कराकर गेट लगवाया जाएगा। गौशाला निर्माण के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों से सहयोग मांगा जाएगा। इसमें जानवरों के लिए चारा व पानी आदि की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। एक बैंक खाता भी खुलवाया जाएगा। जिसमें आम लोग जानवरों के चारे व इलाज आदि के लिए दान दे सकेंगे।
