पीआरडी स्वयं सेवक लोकवाणी में कराए पंजीकरण

Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 12:46 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव। प्रधानमंत्री श्रम योगी मानधन योजना के तहत पीआरडी स्वयं सेवकों की जिनकी आयु 18 से 40 साल है। उनका पंजीकरण कराया जाना अनिवार्य है। जिला युवा कल्याण अनिल बाजपेई ने बताया कि वह अपने नजदीकी जनसेवा केंद्र में संपर्क कर पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं।
