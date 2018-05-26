शहर चुनें

जिला कारागार में स्वास्थ्य शिविर का हुआ आयोजन

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 26 May 2018 06:36 PM IST
जिला कारागार में स्वास्थ्य शिविर का आयोजन
-जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से लगा स्वास्थ्य शिविर
-यूथ चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट ने महिला बंदियों के बच्चों को दिए खिलौने
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उन्नाव। जिला कारागार की महिला बैरक में शनिवार को विधिक सहायता व स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव फर्रख इनाम सिद्दीकी की अध्यक्षता में चिकित्सकों ने स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया।
जिला कारागार की महिला बैरक में आयोजित शिविर में फर्रख इनाम सिद्दीकी ने कहा कि जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से महिला बंदियों को नि:शुल्क कानूनी सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि जेल से छूटने के बाद दोबारा ऐसा कोई कार्य न करें, जिससे दोबारा आना पड़े। जेल अधीक्षक एके सिंह ने कहा कि अगर किसी भी महिला बंदी को तकलीफ हो तो वह वार्डेन से शिकायत कर सकती हैं। शिविर के दौरान सीएमओ ने चिकित्सकों के साथ महिला बंदियों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया। यूथ चैरीटेबल ट्रस्ट की ओर से महिला बंदियों के बच्चों को खिलौने, पुस्तकें दी गईं। शिविर के दौरान डिप्टी जेलर वंदना, रेखा, यूथ चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के सदस्य ज्योति तिवारी, शरद चौरसिया, संजय तिवारी, दुर्गेश त्रिवेदी, करुणाशंकर मिश्रा, नितेश निगम मौजूद रहे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

