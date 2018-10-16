शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Unnao ›   955 सहायक शिक्षकों के शैक्षिक अभिलेखों की जांच शुरू

955 सहायक शिक्षकों के शैक्षिक अभिलेखों की जांच शुरू

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 12:37 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव। आगरा यूनिवर्सिटी से बीएड डिग्री हासिल कर सहायक शिक्षक पद पर नियुक्ति पाने वाले 955 शिक्षकों के शैक्षिक अभिलेखों की जांच शुरू हो गई है। इससे शिक्षकों में अफरा तफरी का माहौल है। शैक्षिक अभिलेखों के साथ ही पैन व आधार नंबर भी जांच के दायरे में शामिल हैं।


प्रमुख सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा ने आगरा यूनिवर्सिटी से बीएड डिग्री के बलबूते सहायक शिक्षक बने शिक्षकों पर नजरें टेढ़ी की हैं। वहीं आगरा, मथुरा, कौशांबी में फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आने पर सचिव ने सन 2010 के बाद सहायक अध्यापक बने शिक्षकों के शैक्षिक अभिलेखों की जांच के निर्देश जनपदीय समिति को दिए हैं। बीएसए ने जनपदीय समिति को शिक्षकों के शैक्षिक अभिलेख उपलब्ध करा दिए हैं।

डीएम की अध्यक्षता वाली समिति ने शिक्षकों के अभिलेखों की सोमवार से सघन जांच शुरू कर दी है। इससे जांच के दायरे में आए शिक्षकों में ऊहापोह के हालात हैं। बीएसए बीके शर्मा ने बताया कि जनपदीय समिति को शिक्षकों के अभिलेख उपलब्ध करा दिए गए हैं। कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई है।


955 सहायक शिक्षकों के शैक्षिक अभिलेखों की जांच शुरू
प्रमुख सचिव के निर्देश पर जनपदीय समिति ने शुरू की जांच

Recommended

Relationship

22 साल के युवक की आपबीती, 'हां, मैं स्पर्म बेचता हूं पर यह कोई गुनाह नहीं'

15 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
demo pic
baby
demo pic
Relationship

22 साल के युवक की आपबीती, 'हां, मैं स्पर्म बेचता हूं पर यह कोई गुनाह नहीं'

15 अक्टूबर 2018

देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
Chandigarh

देखिए! 210 फुट लंबा देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, 5 बार लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में बनाई जगह, 12 खासियतें

15 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को किस कर रही थी पत्नी, पति ने गूगल मैप पर देखा तो हो गया तलाक

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: गनर के बदलते बयानों ने बढ़ाई टेंशन, आरोपी की मां को हिरासत में लिया

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: 'मैंने शैतान को मार दिया, वो मरी हुई है शैतान की मां' पढ़ें ऐसा क्यों बोला सिपाही

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

Bigg Boss 12: घर से बाहर निकलते ही श्रीसंथ पर भड़कीं नेहा पेंडसे, बोलीं- 'महिलाओं के बारे में...'

15 अक्टूबर 2018

neha pendse
neha pendse
bigg boss
bigg boss
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 12: घर से बाहर निकलते ही श्रीसंथ पर भड़कीं नेहा पेंडसे, बोलीं- 'महिलाओं के बारे में...'

15 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

donald trump
America

सऊदी अरब के साथ हथियार समझौता रद्द करने के खिलाफ हैं डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

15 अक्टूबर 2018

अंतरिक्ष कचरा
India News

अंतरिक्ष का कचरा बन चुके हैं 95 फीसदी मानवनिर्मित उपग्रह

14 अक्टूबर 2018

ऑनलाइन शराब बिक्री
India News

महाराष्ट्र में शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री, होम डिलिवरी की मिल सकती है इजाजत

14 अक्टूबर 2018

श्रीलंका
World

श्रीलंका है बेमिसाल, 92% लोग साक्षर तो 70% लोग बौद्ध धर्म के अनुयायी

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Underwater hotels in world
India News

पानी के अंदर बसे हैं दुनिया के ये होटल, बेहद अद्भुत है इनका नजारा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Richest journalist Megyn Marie Kelly is against Donald Trump
America

इस वजह से ट्रंप के खिलाफ हैं दुनिया की सबसे महंगी पत्रकार मेगन मैरी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Go Air: Air asia navratri sale offer, fly for rupees 999 only
Business Diary

गोएयर, एयर एशिया का नवरात्रि ऑफर, फेस्टिव सीजन में 999 में कीजिए हवाई सफर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Man gave divorce to his wife due to google map in Peru
World

गूगल मैप के कारण पति ने दिया पत्नी को तलाक, फेसबुक पर बताई वजह

13 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo : Know about real estate queen Jennifer Lawrence
World

#MeToo कैंपेन का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं ये रियल एस्टेट क्वीन, लग्जरी लाइफ के लिए हैं मशहूर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

red light area Delhi
India News

..क्या अपने अंत की ओर है दिल्ली का रेड लाइट एरिया

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

रामभद्राचार्य।
Unnao

राम मंदिर निर्माण पर सरकार के रुख से खुश नहीं रामभद्राचार्य

जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत में राम मंदिर निर्माण व गंगापुत्र के मुद्दे पर खुलकर बोले। उन्होंने राम मंदिर निर्माण पर केंद्र सरकार से निराशा हाथ लगने और बेहतर विकल्प न होने की बात कही।

16 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
तेज रफ्तार टेंपो पलटा, एक यात्री की मौत, सात घायल
Unnao

तेज रफ्तार टेंपो पलटा, एक यात्री की मौत, सात घायल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

तीन माह की बंदी की नोटिस को यूपीपीसीबी ने किया निरस्त
Unnao

तीन माह की बंदी की नोटिस को यूपीपीसीबी ने किया निरस्त

16 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपाल की हत्या के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
Unnao

बुजुर्ग पिता को खुरपा व डंडे से हमलाकर मार डाला

16 अक्टूबर 2018

सब्जी खरीद रही महिला से 40 हजार लूटे
Unnao

सब्जी खरीद रही महिला से 40 हजार लूटे

16 अक्टूबर 2018

लखनऊ बाईपास पर अखिलेश यादव का स्वागत करते सपाई
Kanpur

सपाइयों को अखिलेश का मंत्र- जनता तक पहुंचाएं सरकार की नाकामियां

15 अक्टूबर 2018

उन्नाव में बेटे ने की पिता की हत्या
Kanpur

विक्षिप्त बेटे ने बुजुर्ग पिता को डंडे से पीटकर उतारा मौत के घाट

15 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर: पति से मिलने की नहीं मिली इजाजत तो महिला ने जो किया निकल गयी सबकी चीख

13 अक्टूबर 2018

दहीचौकी के पुरवा तिराहे पर अतिक्रमण गिराती जेसीबी।
Unnao

सर्विसलेन के अतिक्रमण पर चला बुलडोजर

15 अक्टूबर 2018

घायल महिला की गलत तरीके से ब्लड चढ़ाने से मौत
Unnao

घायल महिला की गलत तरीके से ब्लड चढ़ाने से मौत

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

उन्नाव: घर में घुसकर चार लोगों ने लड़की को जिंदा जलाया, अस्पताल में मौत

उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी की सरकार भले ही कितने भी दावे कर ले पर महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। ऐसा इसलिए कहना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि एक बार फिर उन्नाव में एक लड़की को जिंदा जला दिया गया, अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई।

13 सितंबर 2018

UNNAO 0:30

घर में प्रेमी के साथ मिली पत्नी तो पति ने दिया खौफनाक वारदात को अंजाम

10 अगस्त 2018

उन्नाव 2:37

जहरीली गैस की बलि चढ़े तीन मजदूर, बाकियों की हालत गंभीर

31 जुलाई 2018

उन्नाव 3:01

VIDEO: महिला से रेप की कोशिश का VIDEO वायरल, चारों आरोपी गिरफ्तार

7 जुलाई 2018

फर्जी डॉक्टर 3:44

VIDEO: देखिए झोलाछाप डॉक्टर का कारनामा, हाईवे को बनाया अस्पताल

1 जुलाई 2018

Related

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

नेपाली महिला से उन्नाव में हुई छेड़छाड़, ड्यूटी से लौटते समय हुई वारदात

12 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

विवाहिता को बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म, बचाने आए ससुर को बेरहमी से पीटा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

रिक्शा मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने हकीम को उठाया
Unnao

रिक्शा मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने हकीम को उठाया

15 अक्टूबर 2018

एक घर और तीन दुकानों से लाखों का माल चोरी
Unnao

एक घर और तीन दुकानों से लाखों का माल चोरी

15 अक्टूबर 2018

बीएसए कार्यालय से घूस के आरोपी लिपिक को गिरफ्तार कर ले जाती एंटी करप्शन टीम।
Unnao

बीएसए कार्यालय के लिपिक को एंटी करप्शन ने घूस लेते पकड़ा

12 अक्टूबर 2018

खेतों में फसल अवशेष जलाया तो देना होगा जुर्माना
Unnao

खेतों में फसल अवशेष जलाया तो देना होगा जुर्माना

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.