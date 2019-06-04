शहर चुनें

खेत में टूटकर गिरे बिजली के तार की चपेट में आकर महिला की मौत

खेत में टूटकर गिरे बिजली के तार की चपेट में आकर महिला की मौत

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 11:04 PM IST
खेत में गिरे बिजली के तार की चपेट में आकर महिला की मौत
सुल्तानपुर। निदूरा गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह खेत में टूटकर गिरे हाईटेंशन लाइन के तार की चपेट में आने से एक महिला को करंट लग गया। करंट से महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

हादसे से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने पावर कॉर्पोरेशन के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए विरोध जताया। सूचना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण कर शव कब्जे में ले लिया। जेई ने पीड़ित परिवार को सहायता दिलाने की बात कही है।

बल्दीराय थाना क्षेत्र के निदूरा गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह हाईटेंशन लाइन का तार टूटकर खेत में गिरा था। सुबह गांव की ही धनपता (65) खेत जा रही थीं।

अचानक धनपता का पैर खेत में गिरे तार पर पड़ गया, जिससे उन्हें करंट लग गया। मौके पर ही उनकी मौत हो गई। धनपता की मौत से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने पावर कॉर्पोरेशन के अधिकारियों पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी।

ग्रामीणों के विरोध की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस टीम गांव पहुंची और शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पावर कॉर्पोरेशन के जेई ने पीड़ित परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता दिलाने की बात कही है।

