शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sultanpur ›   बीफार्मा में टॉप कर शोएब ने बढ़ाया जिले का मान

बीफार्मा में टॉप कर शोएब ने बढ़ाया जिले का मान

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 11:32 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बीफार्मा में टॉप कर शोएब ने बढ़ाया जिले का मान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सुल्तानपुर। शहर के घरहां खुर्द गांव निवासी मोहम्मद शोएब ने बीफार्मा प्रवेश परीक्षा में प्रदेश में टॉप करके जिले का नाम रोशन किया है। सोमवार को दोपहर बाद यूपी एसईई के घोषित नतीजे में शोएब की पहली रैंक आने पर परिवार में जश्न का माहौल है।

कोतवाली नगर क्षेत्र के घरहां खुर्द निवासी मोहम्मद जमीर पुलिस विभाग में हैं। शोएब ने अपने माता-पिता के साथ रहकर केजी से कक्षा आठ तक की शिक्षा बलरामपुर जनपद में ग्रहण की थी।

पिता के इलाहाबाद स्थानांतरण के बाद शोएब ने इलाहाबाद में कक्षा नौ से इंटर तक की शिक्षा ली। शोएब ने यूपी एसईई की बीफार्मा की परीक्षा में पहले ही प्रयास में प्रदेश में पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया है।

सोमवार को दोपहर बाद यूपीएसईई का नतीजा घोषित होने के बाद परिवार में जश्न का माहौल है। शोएब के घर बधाई देने वालों का तांता लगा है। बातचीत में शोएब ने बताया कि उसका अगला लक्ष्य एमबीबीएस है।

उसकी तैयारी में वे जुटे हैं। चिकित्सक बनकर शोएब लोगों की सेवा करना चाहते हैं। शोएब ने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय माता व पिता को दिया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

पहली पत्नी ने बताई थी बोनी कपूर और श्रीदेवी की लवस्टोरी, स्विट्जरलैंड से लौटने के बाद क्या कुछ हुआ था

3 जून 2019

sridevi boney kapoor
sridevi
Sridevi
Sridevi
Bollywood

पहली पत्नी ने बताई थी बोनी कपूर और श्रीदेवी की लवस्टोरी, स्विट्जरलैंड से लौटने के बाद क्या कुछ हुआ था

3 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

3 जून राशिफल: अमावस्या पर पांच राशियों का हो सकता है भाग्योदय, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

3 जून 2019

बादल फटा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बादल फटने से मची तबाही, एक की मौत, कई जगह घर और जमीन क्षतिग्रस्त, तस्वीरों में भयावह मंजर

3 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
अमित शाह से मिलीं अनुप्रिया पटेल
Kanpur

पीएम मोदी की चाय पार्टी में अचानक क्यों भड़क गईं थी अपना दल की अनुप्रिया पटेल, अब ये सच आया सामने

3 जून 2019

Bollywood

मौत से पहले जिया खान ने 6 पन्नों की चिट्ठी में खोले थे कई राज, अबॉर्शन के दर्द से भी गुजरीं

3 जून 2019

jiah khan
jiah khan
jiah khan
jiah khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले जिया खान ने 6 पन्नों की चिट्ठी में खोले थे कई राज, अबॉर्शन के दर्द से भी गुजरीं

3 जून 2019

open your business with the help of government and earn upto 10 lakh rupees
Personal Finance

सरकार की मदद से खोलें अपना बिजनेस, हो सकता है 10 लाख रुपये का मुनाफा

3 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

s jaishankar
India News

विवाद : नई शिक्षा नीति के मसौदे पर बोले विदेश मंत्री, कोई भी भाषा थोपी नहीं जाएगी

3 जून 2019

जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को मिल सकता है कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष, रेस में नड्डा सबसे आगे

3 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान आर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
World

आतंक से निपटने के नाम पर 50 हजार निर्दोष नागरिक मार चुकी है पाक सेना

3 जून 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस बार योग दिवस पर रांची करेगा पीएम मोदी की मेजबानी, होड़ में थे दिल्ली और शिमला

3 जून 2019

rti
India News

सूचना आयुक्तों की नियुक्ति से जुड़ा ब्योरा देने से सरकार ने किया इनकार

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
शिशु
Delhi NCR

ग्रामीण दिल्ली में पहली बार शिशु मृत्युदर में 50 फीसदी कमी

3 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

3 जून राशिफल: अमावस्या पर पांच राशियों का हो सकता है भाग्योदय, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

3 जून 2019

बांग्लादेश vs दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बल्लेबाजी या गेंदबाजी नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हारी दक्षिण अफ्रीका, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

3 जून 2019

केदारनाथ धाम का नजारा देखते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में वीआईपी दर्शन पर रोक, अब नहीं कटेगी यात्रियों से 2100 की पर्ची  

3 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा के 'जय श्री राम' पर भड़कीं ममता, आड़े हाथ लेते हुए तुरंत आया पलटवार

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाजपा नेता मेनका गांधी
Lucknow

जीत के बाद सुल्तानपुर पहुंची मेनका गांधी ने मंत्री न बनाए जाने पर दिया ये जवाब

लोकसभा चुनाव में आठवीं बार जीत हासिल कर सांसद बनीं भाजपा नेता मेनका गांधी तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर जब अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र सुल्तानपुर पहुंचीं तो लोगों ने फूल, मालाएं पहनाकर उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया।

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बाइक सवार युवक को मारी गोली
Sultanpur

बाइक सवार युवक को मारी गोली

2 जून 2019

बड़ी जीत के साथ सीनियर सांसद बनता प्रोटेम स्पीकर: मेनका
Sultanpur

बड़ी जीत के साथ सीनियर सांसद बनता प्रोटेम स्पीकर: मेनका

2 जून 2019

वसीम की पुलिस से मुठभेड़ मामले में कई झोल
Sultanpur

वसीम की पुलिस से मुठभेड़ मामले में कई झोल

2 जून 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुरः अनियंत्रित कार खड्ड में पलटी, कार चालक की सतर्कता से बची जान, टला हादसा

1 जून 2019

बर्खास्त होंगे फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र वाले तीनों शिक्षक
Sultanpur

बर्खास्त होंगे फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र वाले तीनों शिक्षक

2 जून 2019

अगस्त 2020 तक पूरा हो जाएगा पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे का निर्माण: मुख्य सचिव
Sultanpur

अगस्त 2020 तक पूरा हो जाएगा पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे का निर्माण: मुख्य सचिव

2 जून 2019

प्रसाधन बनवाए बिना ही निकाल लिया गया 10 लाख रुपया
Sultanpur

प्रसाधन बनवाए बिना ही निकाल लिया गया 10 लाख रुपया

2 जून 2019

15 जून से चलेगा अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान
Sultanpur

15 जून से चलेगा अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान

2 जून 2019

कोर्ट ने रद की पुलिस की फाइनल रिपोर्ट
Sultanpur

कोर्ट ने रद की पुलिस की फाइनल रिपोर्ट

2 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

रक्षा मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद सियाचिन पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह

देश के नए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अपना कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर के सियाचिन ग्लेशियर पर जवानों की हौसला अफजाई करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके साथ सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत भी मौजूद रहे।

3 जून 2019

मुफ्त 1:15

महिलाओं को अब नहीं देना होगा मेट्रो और डीटीसी बसों का किराया, सीएम केजरीवाल ने दिया तोहफा

3 जून 2019

भाजपा विधायक 0:49

अहमदाबाद में भाजपा विधायक ने महिला को मारे लात-घूंसे, पानी की शिकायत पर बरसे

3 जून 2019

भाजपा 2:49

एनसीपी की नेता नीतू तेजवानी को लात मारने वाले भाजपा विधायक बलराम थवानी ने बंधवाई राखी

3 जून 2019

वीजा 1:44

अमेरिका के वीजा के लिए देना होगा 5 सालों तक के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का रिकॉर्ड

3 जून 2019

Related

पूर्व प्रधान के मुख्य हत्या आरोपी को नहीं फायर इंजरी
Sultanpur

पूर्व प्रधान के मुख्य हत्या आरोपी को नहीं फायर इंजरी

1 जून 2019

गोमती नदी में डूबे तीन दोस्त
Sultanpur

गोमती नदी में डूबे तीन दोस्त

1 जून 2019

अपने पदों से हटाए जाएंगे 68 एबीआरसी
Sultanpur

अपने पदों से हटाए जाएंगे 68 एबीआरसी

29 मई 2019

प्रभारी व छह सिपाहियों समेत पूरी स्वाट टीम निलंबित
Sultanpur

प्रभारी व छह सिपाहियों समेत पूरी स्वाट टीम निलंबित

30 मई 2019

पूर्व प्रधान हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Sultanpur

पूर्व प्रधान हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

31 मई 2019

सेल्समैन और बुजुर्ग की हिम्मत से लूट की कोशिश नाकाम
Sultanpur

सेल्समैन और बुजुर्ग की हिम्मत से लूट की कोशिश नाकाम

1 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.