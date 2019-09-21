शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sonebhadra ›   civic animities

कटनी-चोपन पैसेंजर पांच दिन के लिए रद्द

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 11:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सोनभद्र। पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के जबलपुर मंडल में कटंगी खुर्द और सलहना स्टेशन के बीच दोहरीकरण के लिए नॉन इंटरलॉकिंग कार्य के लिए चोपन-कटनी पैसेंजर को पांच दिनों के लिए रद्द कर दिया गया है। रेलवे प्रशासन के मुताबिक ट्रेन नंबर 51675(कटनी-चोपन पैसेंजर) को 21 सितंबर से 24 सितंबर और ट्रेन नंबर 51676 (चोपन-कटनी पैसेंजर) को 22 सितंबर से 25 सितंबर तक रद्द किया गया है।
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: पापड़ बेचा करती थी मां, शादी से पहले ही पिता बन चुके थे क्रिस गेल

21 सितंबर 2019

क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल अपने पिता के साथ
क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: पापड़ बेचा करती थी मां, शादी से पहले ही पिता बन चुके थे क्रिस गेल

21 सितंबर 2019

prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः गंगा-यमुना का गुस्सा शांत होने की ओर, बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाकों की नींव हिली

21 सितंबर 2019

वित्त मंत्रालय
Business Diary

केंद्रीय कर्मियों के खाते में इस महीने पांच दिन पहले ही आ जाएगी सैलरी, यह है वजह

21 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
प्रयागराज में बाढ़
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः उफान पर नदियां, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है गंगा-यमुना का पानी

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

शिल्पा-दीपिका सहित ये 11 अभिनेत्रियां गलती से भी इन तस्वीरों को देखना नहीं करेंगी पसंद

21 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस के मजेदार एक्सप्रेशन्स
दीपिका पादुकोण
शिल्पा शेट्टी
सनी लियोनी और रानी मुखर्जी
Bollywood

शिल्पा-दीपिका सहित ये 11 अभिनेत्रियां गलती से भी इन तस्वीरों को देखना नहीं करेंगी पसंद

21 सितंबर 2019

RBI
Banking Beema

RBI का नया नियम, अब बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये

21 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
civic animities
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट
Agra

पटाखा फैक्टरी विस्फोट: दूर-दूर तक बिखरे पड़े थे इंसानी अंग, शवों को देख दहल गए दिल

21 सितंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया संभावित XI
Cricket News

INDvSA: ये 11 खिलाड़ी जिताएंगे भारत को सीरीज, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन में बुकिंग शुरु, नहीं लिए जाएंगे ये शुल्क, यहां देखें- टाइमिंग व किराया

21 सितंबर 2019

इल्तिजा मुफ्ती, महबूबा मुफ्ती और इर्तिका मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: जानिए महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी इल्तिजा और इर्तिका के बारे में

21 सितंबर 2019

RBI
Banking Beema

RBI का नया नियम, अब बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम और रोवर प्रज्ञान (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

चांद पर हो गई रात, लेकिन इस दिन विक्रम को फिर से ढूंढेगा इसरो

21 सितंबर 2019

रिटायरमेंट
Business Diary

जल्द बदलने वाली है सरकारी कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र, मोदी सरकार कर रही तैयारी

21 सितंबर 2019

वित्त मंत्रालय
Business Diary

केंद्रीय कर्मियों के खाते में इस महीने पांच दिन पहले ही आ जाएगी सैलरी, यह है वजह

21 सितंबर 2019

kareena kapoor birthday in pataudi palace see photos saifali khan taimur and others
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः मम्मी करीना के जन्मदिन पर देर रात तक जाग रहे थे तैमूर, इस अंदाज में किया विश

21 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 47वें दिन घाटी के कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

सोनभद्र : महिला ने सड़क पर बच्चे को दिया जन्म, एंबुलेंस के जरिए अस्पताल पहुंची

सोनभद्र जिले के कोतवाली क्षेत्र के न्यू कालोनी में शनिवार को एक महिला का सड़क पर प्रसव हो गया। एंबुलेंस के जरिए उसे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां उसे जरूरी सुविधा मुहैया कराई जा रही है...

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चुर्क में विद्युत करेंट से लादनमैन की मौत पर जिला अस्पताल में परिजनों को समझाते एसडीएम यमुनाधर च?
Sonebhadra

करेंट की चपेट में आने से संविदा लाइनमैन की मौत

20 सितंबर 2019

Ragini brought disbelief against the block chief
Sonebhadra

ब्लाक प्रमुख के खिलाफ अविश्वास ले आई थी रागिनी

19 सितंबर 2019

new born
Sonebhadra

लोकतंत्र सेनानी योगेश शेखर का निधन

20 सितंबर 2019

रामगढ़ क्षेत्र में अधूरा पड़ा टंका।
Sonebhadra

टंका निर्माण में बरती जा रही अनियमितता

20 सितंबर 2019

राबर्ट्सगंज में दसवीं मोहर्रम ताजिया जुलूस में शामिल लोग।
Sonebhadra

जंजीरी मातम के बीच निकला अलम

20 सितंबर 2019

Suspected Ashaldhari seen in Darma village
Sonebhadra

दरमा गांव में दिखे संदिग्ध असलहाधारी

19 सितंबर 2019

New electricity bill system not in favor of employees
Sonebhadra

नई बिजली बिल प्रणाली कर्मचारियों के हित में नहीं

17 सितंबर 2019

Demonstration by transplanting paddy in pitched road
Sonebhadra

गड्ढायुक्त सड़क में धान रोपाई कर किया प्रदर्शन

19 सितंबर 2019

Instructed to make a sewer line drainage plan
Sonebhadra

सीवर लाइन ड्रेनेज प्लान बनाने का दिया निर्देश

19 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गली बॉय की ऑस्कर 2020 में एंट्री, स्लम रैपर्स की कहानी दिखाती है फिल्म

अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट स्टारर फिल्म गली ब्वॉय को भारत की ओर से 92वें ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स के लिए भेजा गया है। बता दें कि इस फिल्म का निर्देशन जोया अख्तर ने किया है।

21 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज 3:05

प्रयागराज में बाढ़ का कहर, दाह संस्कार और पिंडदान सड़कों पर करने को मजबूर हैं लोग

21 सितंबर 2019

कैब ड्राइवर 2:15

चालान से बचने के लिए कैब ड्राइवरों को कंडोम रखना नहीं है जरुरी, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दी जानकारी

21 सितंबर 2019

बाबुल सुप्रियो 1:37

मुंबई में ऑटोरिक्शा की सवारी करते दिखे केन्द्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो, किया पुराने दिनों को याद

21 सितंबर 2019

गगनयान 1:58

विक्रम लैंडर को छोड़ इसरो ने शुरू की अपने अगले मिशन गगनयान की तैयारी

21 सितंबर 2019

Related

Coal workers shouted slogans to make the strike a success
Sonebhadra

कोल कर्मियों ने हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए की नारेबाजी

19 सितंबर 2019

protest
Sonebhadra

प्रेरणा ऐप के खिलाफ शिक्षकों ने किया प्रदर्शन, नारेबाजी

20 सितंबर 2019

cultural songs
Sonebhadra

किसने सजाया बाबा तेरा भवन....

18 सितंबर 2019

sports
Sonebhadra

पॉवर लिफ्टिंग में खिलाड़ियों ने जीते चार मेडल

18 सितंबर 2019

order
Sonebhadra

सीवर लाइन ड्रेनेज प्लान बनाने का दिया निर्देश

19 सितंबर 2019

protest
Sonebhadra

एफडीआई के विरोध में श्रमिक संगठनों ने भरी हुंकार

20 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited