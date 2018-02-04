अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sonebhadra ›   घटिया पुल निर्माण पर गुस्साए ग्रामीण, किया प्रदर्शन

घटिया पुल निर्माण पर गुस्साए ग्रामीण, किया प्रदर्शन

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 12:08 AM IST
सोनभद्र (कोन)। शक्तिनगर विशेष क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण से चोपन ब्लॉक के गिधिया गांव में करीब एक करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की लागत से आंधपानी नाले पर पुल का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण में घटिया किस्म के सामग्री का प्रयोग करने का आरोप लगाते हुए शनिवार को प्रदर्शन किया। निर्माण कार्य रोकवा दिया।
ग्रामीण बिंदेश्वरी सिंह का आरोप था कि पुल की नींव महज दो से तीन फीट किया गया है। नींव में सफेद व कतरिया पत्थरों का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। सीमेंट की मात्रा भी बहुत कम प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। अजय प्रजापति, अवधेश, मुन्नीलाल, राज किशोर, चतुरदेव, बासदेव, राजेश, सिकंदर, महेंद्र, भुनेश्वर ने कहा कि बरसात के दिनों में इस नाले में तेज रफ्तार से पानी का बहाव होता है। ऐसे में मानक के विपरीत मसाले का प्रयोग कर मनमानी की जा रही है। शिकायत के बावजूद ठेकेदार कार्य में मानकों का ख्याल नहीं रख रहा। ग्रामीणों ने डीएम से जांच कराकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

