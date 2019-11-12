शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Siddharthnagar ›   accident

ट्रैक्टर पलटने से चालक की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 11:39 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सदर थानाक्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर ग्रांट गांव की घटना
विज्ञापन
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
सिद्धार्थनगर। सदर थानाक्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर ग्रांट गांव में मंगलवार की देर शाम खेत की जुताई करने जा रहे ट्रैक्टर के पलट जाने से चालक की मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
सदर थानाक्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर ग्रांट गांव निवासी ट्रैक्टर चालक सुनील (30) पुत्र मुन्नीलाल गांव के ही तौलन उर्फ घनश्याम का ट्रैक्टर चलाता था। मंगलवार देर शाम को वह गांव के सिवान में खेत की जुताई करने जा रहा था, इसी बीच एक नाला पड़ने से ट्रैक्टर पीछे की तरफ पलट गया। इससे ट्रैक्टर में फंसकर उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। एसओ सदर दिनेश चंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद जांचकर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | T&C apply.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सलमान की फोटो मंदिर में लगा पूजना चाहती है ये अभिनेत्री, बीमारी में मदद को आए थे आगे

12 नवंबर 2019

सलमान खान और पूजा डडवाल
Pooja Dadwal
Pooja Dadwal
Pooja Dadwal
Bollywood

सलमान की फोटो मंदिर में लगा पूजना चाहती है ये अभिनेत्री, बीमारी में मदद को आए थे आगे

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शरद पवार-पटेल के बाद उद्धव ठाकरे आए सामने, राणे भी रण में कूदे

12 नवंबर 2019

Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

दुश्मनों को कैसे करें परास्त, आचार्य चाणक्य ने बनाई है नीति

12 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

13 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

वो आठ खान सितारे, जो फिल्मों से हो चुके हैं गायब, कई का तो पूरा नाम भी नहीं जानते आप

12 नवंबर 2019

Fardeen Khan, Imran Khan, Sahil Khan,
imran khan, avantika malik
कादर खान सरफराज खान
Sahil Khan
Bollywood

वो आठ खान सितारे, जो फिल्मों से हो चुके हैं गायब, कई का तो पूरा नाम भी नहीं जानते आप

12 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

अपनी फिल्म में रंजीत को विलेन बनाना चाहती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, सुनील दत्त ने बदला था नाम

12 नवंबर 2019

Ranjeet
the kapil sharma show
Ranjeet
sunil dutt
Bollywood

अपनी फिल्म में रंजीत को विलेन बनाना चाहती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, सुनील दत्त ने बदला था नाम

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशी' के सेट पर 'भिड़े' अक्षय कुमार और रोहित शेट्टी, बीच-बचाव करने 'पुलिस' को आना पड़ा

12 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति शासन
Education

राष्ट्रपति शासन: वो सब कुछ जो आपके लिए जानना जरूरी है

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कितनी बार लगा राष्ट्रपति शासन, अलग-अलग राज्यों में हो चुका है 126 बार लागू

12 नवंबर 2019

डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, मिनटों में खत्म हुई 16 जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें बयां कर रही दर्द

12 नवंबर 2019

शुभ-अशुभ घटनाएं
Astrology

ऐसे 10 संकेत जो बताते हैं कुछ अशुभ होने वाला है आपके साथ

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनो हादसा: बेटियों के शव सड़क पर पड़े थे, नजदीक से गुजर गए पिता और भाई, पता भी न चला

12 नवंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

13 नवंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार का दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

12 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व डीजीपी डॉ. एसपी वैद की बेबाक प्रतिक्रिया
Jammu

दिल पर पत्थर रख आतंकी मसूद को पहुंचाया था एयरपोर्ट, कंधार कांड पर पढ़ें पूर्व डीजीपी वैद की जुबानी

12 नवंबर 2019

जूही
Bollywood

जूही चावला से शादी करना चाहते थे सलमान, पिता से हाथ मांगने पहुंचे तो उन्होंने...'

12 नवंबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri UPPCL Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Personnel Officer Posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश बिजली विभाग में नौकरी का मौका, आवेदन के लिए बस दो दिन बाकी

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के दौरान चचेरे भाइयों की मौत
Gorakhpur

यूपीः कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के लिए गए दो चचेरे भाई नदी में डूबे, मौत

उत्तर प्रदेश के सिद्धार्थनगर के परसा में एनएच 730 के किनारे शोहरतगढ़ थानाक्षेत्र के बानगंगा नदी में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के मौके पर स्नान करते वक्त डूबने से दो चचेरे भाईयों की मौत हो गयी और एक को लोगों ने बचा लिया।

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
parali
Siddharthnagar

पराली जलाने किसानों को जागरूक करने की सजा

12 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद जगदंबिका पाल
Gorakhpur

ओवैसी और जिलानी का बयान नफरत फैलाने वाला: भाजपा सांसद

12 नवंबर 2019

accident
Siddharthnagar

बाइक की टक्कर से बुजुर्ग की मौत, दो घायल

12 नवंबर 2019

भिलौरी भिलौरा में गोशाला में बदहाल पशु
Siddharthnagar

व्यवस्था 50 की, हैं 300 पशु वो भी खुले में

12 नवंबर 2019

सिरसिया गो शाला का निरीक्षण करते सदर एसडीएम
Siddharthnagar

गोशालाओं के निरीक्षण मिली खामियां

12 नवंबर 2019

पुलिस के गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Siddharthnagar

बाईपास पर विवाहिता से गैंगरेप, तीन गिरफ्तार

11 नवंबर 2019

सिरसिया की गोशाला पानी का टैंक सूखा है।
Siddharthnagar

अव्यवस्था से सिरसिया अस्थाई गोशाला में चार पशु मरे

11 नवंबर 2019

accident
Siddharthnagar

हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत, एक जख्मी

11 नवंबर 2019

arrest
Siddharthnagar

दो अपहरणकर्ता गिरफ्तार, दो फरार

11 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू, अब आगे क्या ?

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच अब राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू कर दिया गया है। अब आगे क्या होगा इसका पूरा विश्लेषण देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में

12 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

विकल्प हमने नहीं भाजपा ने खत्म किया: उद्धव ठाकरे

12 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस-एनसीपी 1:36

महाराष्ट्र में लगा राष्ट्रपति शासन, कांग्रेस-एनसीपी ने की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

12 नवंबर 2019

दिग्विजय 1:24

दिग्विजय सिंह ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन पर उठाए सवाल

12 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर 2:11

दीपक चाहर नहीं इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने ली है टी-20 मुकाबले में पहली हैट्रिक

12 नवंबर 2019

Related

सांसद जगदंबिका पाल
Siddharthnagar

नौगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम सिद्धार्थनगर होगा : सांसद

10 नवंबर 2019

नेपाल के भैरहवा में रविवार को लिपुलेख व कालापानी भारतीय नक्शे में दर्शाए जाने का विरोध जताते ने?
Siddharthnagar

कालापानी गीत से आंदोलन के लिए जोड़े जा रहे युवा

10 नवंबर 2019

रवि पांडेय (फाइल फोटो )
Siddharthnagar

नौवीं मंजिल से गिरा युवक, मौत

10 नवंबर 2019

case
Siddharthnagar

पीसीएफ के सेवानिवृत्त कर्मी पर गबन का केस

11 नवंबर 2019

विश्वजीत (फाइल फोटो )
Siddharthnagar

कार की चपेट में आकर युवक की मौत, दो जख्मी

8 नवंबर 2019

बर्डपुर की मशहूर राम कटोरी
Siddharthnagar

‘राम कटोरी’ की याद हुई फिर ताजा

10 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited