अव्यस्था से मर रहे थे पशु, एसडीएम ने अन्यत्र भेजा

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 10:22 PM IST
शोहरतगढ़ नगर पंचायत में बनी अस्थाई गोशाला का हाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शोहरतगढ़। नगर पंचायत शोहरतगढ़ में बनी गोशाला में पशुओं को अव्यवस्था के बीच मरता देख एसडीएम ने उन्हें दूसरी गोशाला में भिजवा दिया। जनवरी में नगर पंचायत स्थित अस्थाई गोशाला जनवरी को उद्घाटन हुआ था। यहां आए दिन चारे पानी से व्याकुल होकर अब तक करीब छह पशु मर चुके हैं। पिछले कई दिनों पशुओं के मरने व बीमार होने का मामला संज्ञान में आने के बाद एसडीएम ने डीएम से बात करके 50 पशुओं को दूसरी अस्थाई गोशाला में पहुंचा दिया। एसडीएम अनिल कुमार की जांच में अव्यवस्था मिलने के बाद तुरंत डीएम को जानकारी देकर यहां मौजूद 50 पशुओं को रविवार सियांव नानकार गांव बनी अस्थाई गोशाला में को शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। इस मामले में नगर पंचायत के ईओ से स्पष्टीकरण भी मांगा गया है।

