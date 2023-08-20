Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli News ›   UP: STF will take Kalim on remand, people of Mominpura in panic, streets deserted

UP: कलीम को रिमांड पर लेगी STF, दहशत में मोमीनपुरा के लोग, सूनी पड़ीं गलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 20 Aug 2023 12:50 PM IST
सार

शामली जनपद के मोमीनपुरा से आईएसआई एजेंट कलीम के पकड़े जाने के बाद हर रोज मोहल्ले में पुलिस से लेकर खुफिया एजेंसियां दस्तक दे रही हैं। ऐसे में मोहल्ले के लोगों में दहशत बनी हुई है। लोग घरों से बाहर आने में भी डर रहे हैं।

UP: STF will take Kalim on remand, people of Mominpura in panic, streets deserted
आईएसआई एजेंट कलीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

शामली जनपद के नौकुआं रोड का मोमीपुरा मोहल्ला एक बार फिर चर्चाओं में हैं। आईएसआई एजेंट कलीम के पकड़े जाने के बाद हर रोज मोहल्ले में पुलिस से लेकर खुफिया एजेंसियां दस्तक दे रही हैं। शनिवार को टीम मोमीनपुरा का हाल जानने के लिए पहुंची तो यहां की अधिकतर गलियां सुनसान पड़ी हुई थीं। लोग घरों के अंदर कैद थे। 



दरवाजा खटखटाने पर एक परिवार के लोग बाहर निकले, मगर उन्होंने कलीम के बारे में जानकारी होने से साफ इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद दूसरे घर के कुछ सदस्य बाहर निकले। बताया कि नकली नोट मामले में 3 अगस्त को मोहल्ले के इमरान को पकड़ा गया था। इसके बाद दो दिन पूर्व ही कलीम को एसटीएफ ने पकड़ा। 


यह भी पढ़ें: बड़ा खुलासा: देश को दहलाना चाहते थे ISI एजेंट, भारत-पाक युद्ध की फिल्में देखने के हैं शौकीन, चल रही थी ये डील

बताया कि मोहल्ले में पिछले 12 दिनों से लगातार पुलिस के आने का क्रम जारी है। यही कारण है कि हमारे अलावा अन्य परिवारोेें में बेटे और बेटियाें की शादी होनी थी, जिन्हें पीछे हटा दिया है।

यही नहीं पुलिस के पकड़े जाने के डर से रिश्तेदारों ने ही आना बंद कर दिया है। रात में तो कई बार पुलिस के बूटों की आवाज सुनकर बच्चे भी जाग जाते हैं। पुलिस और अन्य एजेंसियों के सदस्य किसी भी घर का दरवाजा खटखटाने लगते हैं, जिससे लोग जाग खड़े होते है। मोहल्ला भी बदनाम हो चुका है । 

उन्हें डर सताया रहता है कि कहीं उनका बच्चा या बच्ची भी गलत कार्यों में न पड़ जाएं। चंद परिवारों के कारण मोहल्ला बदनाम हो रहा है।  यही हाल रहा तो हम अपनी रिश्तेदारी में लोनी में जाकर शरण ले लेंगे। यहां की गलियां सुनी पड़ी हुई हैं। स्कूली बच्चे ही नजर आ रहे हैं। पुलिस जाने पर तो एक तरह से लोग सहम से जाते हैं।

हालांकि पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कलीम प्रकरण में किसी भी निर्दोंष को नहीं फंसाया जाएगा। मोहल्ले वालों को अगर किसी तरह की दिक्कत है तो पुलिस को कॉल कर सूचना दे सकते हैं। तुरंत उनकी मदद की जाएगी। 

कलीम को रिमांड पर लेगी एसटीएफ 
एसटीएफ के एएसपी बृजेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी कलीम को सोमवार को एनआईए कोर्ट लखनऊ में पेश किया जाएगा। कोर्ट में पेश कर आरोपी को रिमांड पर लेने का प्रयास किया जाएगा ताकि आईएसआई और अन्य एजेंटों के संबंध में अन्य खुलासा भी हो सके।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed