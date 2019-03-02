शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   प्राथमिक स्कूल मे गोबर डालकर पाथे जारहे है उफले

प्राथमिक स्कूल मे गोबर डालकर पाथे जारहे है उफले

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 11:42 PM IST
प्राथमिक स्कूल में पाथे जा रहे हैं उपले
कांधला। गांव डांगरौल के प्राथमिक विद्यालय नंबर दो में ग्रामीणों द्वारा गोबर डालकर उपले पाथकर प्रधानमंत्री स्वच्छ अभियान का पलीता लगाया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने जिलाधिकारी को शिकायत कर विद्यालय में गंदगी डालने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। गांव डांगरौल गांव के प्राथमिक विद्यालय नंबर दो में ग्रामीणों ने पशुओं का गोबर डालकर उपले पाथ दिए हैं। इस मामले में एबीएसए डॉक्टर बिजेंद्र सिंह बालियान का कहना है कि शीघ्र हीं विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। विद्यालय में गंदगी डालने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

file
Shamli

शामली से शुरू करेंगे भू-माफिया भगाओ आंदोलन 

चौसाना में लगभग चार हजार बीघा सार्वजनिक भूमि पर अवैैैध कब्जे के प्रकरण को लेकर मुजफ्फरनगर कचहरी में 24 साल से लगातार धरने पर बैठे विजय सिंह ने शामली से भूमाफिया भगाओ आंदोलन शुरू करने की घोषणा की है। 

2 मार्च 2019

एजेंसी संचालक पर पुराना ट्रैक्टर देने का आरोप
Shamli

एजेंसी संचालक पर पुराना ट्रैक्टर देने का आरोप

2 मार्च 2019

51 साल बाद महाशिवरात्रि का बन रहा विशेष संयोग
Shamli

51 साल बाद महाशिवरात्रि का बन रहा विशेष संयोग

2 मार्च 2019

काधला में यात्री सुविधाओं का टोटा
Shamli

काधला में यात्री सुविधाओं का टोटा

2 मार्च 2019

फरार आरोपी के घर कुर्की नोटिस चस्पा
Shamli

फरार आरोपी के घर कुर्की नोटिस चस्पा

2 मार्च 2019

शिक्षण संस्थाओं का समय बदला
Shamli

शिक्षण संस्थाओं का समय बदला

2 मार्च 2019

file
Shamli

बाइक के पहिये में दुपट्टा उलझा, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता की मौत 

2 मार्च 2019

file
Shamli

गंगनहर के संगम स्थल को पर्यटक स्थल घोषित किया जाएगा

2 मार्च 2019

चोरी करने वाले गिरोह के दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार, तीन फरार
Shamli

चोरी करने वाले गिरोह के दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार, तीन फरार

2 मार्च 2019

तीन तलाक पिडिता पहुची महिला हेल्पलाइन
Shamli

तीन तलाक पिडिता पहुची महिला हेल्पलाइन

2 मार्च 2019

