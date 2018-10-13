शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   सपा कार्यकर्ताओं सौंपा एसडीएम सदर को ज्ञापन

सपा कार्यकर्ताओं सौंपा एसडीएम सदर को ज्ञापन

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 11:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
शामली। सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कलक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर प्रदर्शन करते हुए एसडीएम सदर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर कर चीनी मिल शुरू होने से पहले गन्ने का भाव 400 रुपये क्विंटल किए जाने की मांग की है।
शनिवार को सपा के जिला सचिव सचिन राणा के नेतृत्व में सपा कार्यकर्ता कलक्ट्रेट पहुंचे और प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन एसडीएम सदर प्रशांत भारती को सौंपकर कर अवगत कराया कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले में इस वर्ष डीजल पर 40 प्रतिशत, कीटनाशक पर 25 प्रतिशत मजदूूरी पर 20 प्रतिशत, बिजली दरों में बढ़ोत्तरी की गई है। मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री ने किसानों का बकाया गन्ना भुगतान चीनी मिल चलने से पहले पाई पाई चुकता करने की घोषणा की गई थी। इस माह चीनी मिलो का पेेराई सत्र शुरू होने वाला है। समय से जिले की चीनी मिलों का बकाया गन्ना भुगतान व नए पेराई सत्र से पहले गन्ने का 400 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल घोषित किए जाने की मांग की है। मौके पर सपा प्रबुद्ध प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष रवि बालियान, नदीम अली, रियासत, राहुल कुमार, चेतराम राणा, मोहित, बलधारी, अजीत सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह, निकुंज राणा मौजूद रहे।
महत्वपूर्ण
- कलक्ट्रेट में सपाइयों ने प्रदर्शन कर एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा

Recommended

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Gadgets

अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन सेल: 10,000 रुपये से कम कीमत में मिलने वाले 6 ब्रांडेड स्मार्टफोन

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Relationship

नवरात्र में किए जाते हैं सारे शुभ काम फिर भी शादियां क्यों नहीं होती, वजह बेहद अहम

13 अक्टूबर 2018
Relationship

नवरात्र में किए जाते हैं सारे शुभ काम फिर भी शादियां क्यों नहीं होती, वजह बेहद अहम

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पत्नियों और गर्लफ्रेंड से जुड़े नियम में बदलाव चाहते हैं कप्तान कोहली, बीसीसीआई ने सुनाया फैसला

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Virushka
Virushka
rohit sharma wife
Cricket News

पत्नियों और गर्लफ्रेंड से जुड़े नियम में बदलाव चाहते हैं कप्तान कोहली, बीसीसीआई ने सुनाया फैसला

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

ICC रैंकिंग: कोहली की बादशाहत और मजबूत, सर्वश्रेष्ठ रेटिंग से केवल एक अंक पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

kuldeep yadav
jadeja
prithvi shaw
Cricket News

ICC रैंकिंग: कोहली की बादशाहत और मजबूत, सर्वश्रेष्ठ रेटिंग से केवल एक अंक पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Relationship

नवरात्र के दौरान पति-पत्नी को क्यों नहीं आना चाहिए एक दूसरे के करीब

13 अक्टूबर 2018
Relationship

नवरात्र के दौरान पति-पत्नी को क्यों नहीं आना चाहिए एक दूसरे के करीब

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

खुशखबरी: मिल गया इशारा, धोनी ही होंगे विश्व कप तक टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर

13 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

खुशखबरी: मिल गया इशारा, धोनी ही होंगे विश्व कप तक टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Richest journalist Megyn Marie Kelly is against Donald Trump
America

इस वजह से ट्रंप के खिलाफ हैं दुनिया की सबसे महंगी पत्रकार मेगन मैरी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Go Air: Air asia navratri sale offer, fly for rupees 999 only
Business Diary

गोएयर, एयर एशिया का नवरात्रि ऑफर, फेस्टिव सीजन में 999 में कीजिए हवाई सफर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Man gave divorce to his wife due to google map in Peru
World

गूगल मैप के कारण पति ने दिया पत्नी को तलाक, फेसबुक पर बताई वजह

13 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo : Know about real estate queen Jennifer Lawrence
World

#MeToo कैंपेन का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं ये रियल एस्टेट क्वीन, लग्जरी लाइफ के लिए हैं मशहूर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

red light area Delhi
India News

..क्या अपने अंत की ओर है दिल्ली का रेड लाइट एरिया

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ssc
Jobs

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस से मिल रही हैं सरकारी नौकरियां

13 अक्टूबर 2018

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में मंदिर
Cricket News

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में बने मंदिर ने बदला टीम इंडिया का भाग्य, 2011 के बाद से नहीं हारी मैच

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार
Chandigarh

तस्वीरेंः गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार ने की शादी, जानें कौन हैं जीवन संगिनी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बदरिया बाजार में फोर्स के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर बवाल: पुलिस ने 13 लोगों को दबोचा, 100 से ज्यादा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Meerut

अमर सिंह ने अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना, कहा- मोदी नहीं होने देंगे एससीएसटी एक्ट का दुरुपयोग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

सीबीएसई बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप: सैय्यद इरतजा ने गोल्ड पर साधा निशाना

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मुठभेड़ के दौरान दबोचे दो बदमाश
Shamli

मुठभेड़ के दौरान दबोचे दो बदमाश

13 अक्टूबर 2018

खेत में बेहोश पड़ा मिला बालक
Shamli

खेत में बेहोश पड़ा मिला बालक

13 अक्टूबर 2018

एक आरोपी हिरासत में लिया, चल रही पूछताछ
Shamli

एक आरोपी हिरासत में लिया, चल रही पूछताछ

13 अक्टूबर 2018

घर में घुसकर युवती से अश्लील छेड़छाड़
Shamli

घर में घुसकर युवती से अश्लील छेड़छाड़

13 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

दिनदहाड़े बधेव में छात्र को मारी गोली

13 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

लापता ब्यूटी पॉर्लर संचालिका की हत्या

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

पुलिसवालों पर टूटा बदमाशों का कहर, जान बचाना हुआ मुश्किल

यूपी में बदमाशों के हौसले कितने बुलंद है ये देखने को मिला शामली में जहां बदमाशों के आगे पुलिस पस्त नजर आई। जहां पहले तो बदमाशों ने पुलिसवालों पर हमला किया फिर एक को गोली मारकर राइफल लूटकर फरार हो गए।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

SHAMLI MURDER 1:49

VIDEO: शामली में बाइकसवार हमलावरों ने 11वीं के छात्र को गोलियों से भूना

4 सितंबर 2018

शामली 2:49

खुद की बनाई शराब बनी काल...चार और लोगों को ले डूबी

22 अगस्त 2018

shamli 1:43

शराब फैक्ट्री का भंड़ाफोड़, BJP नेता से है ये कनेक्शन

15 अगस्त 2018

शामली 3:41

अस्पताल में मरीजों को दिया गया कीड़ों वाला खाना, फिर हुआ ये

5 अगस्त 2018

Related

शहर में निकली मतदाता जागरूकता रैली, एनएसएस के छात्रों ने बनाई मानव श्रृंखला
Shamli

शहर में निकली मतदाता जागरूकता रैली, एनएसएस के छात्रों ने बनाई मानव श्रृंखला

13 अक्टूबर 2018

त्योहार पर शांति बनाने में करें सहयोग- एसपी
Shamli

त्योहार पर शांति बनाने में करें सहयोग- एसपी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

चमडा रंगाई केंद्र की भूमि को लेकर शुरु हुई जांच
Shamli

चमडा रंगाई केंद्र की भूमि को लेकर शुरु हुई जांच

13 अक्टूबर 2018

महाविद्यालय में शिक्षकों ने किया धरना प्रदर्शन
Shamli

महाविद्यालय में शिक्षकों ने किया धरना प्रदर्शन

13 अक्टूबर 2018

हिंमाशु ने नेपाल में जीता गोल्ड मेडल
Shamli

हिंमाशु ने नेपाल में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बेटी बचाओ- बेटी पढाओ अभियान को आगे बढ़ाने पर जोर
Shamli

बेटी बचाओ- बेटी पढाओ अभियान को आगे बढ़ाने पर जोर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.