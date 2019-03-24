शहर चुनें

नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का आज अंतिम दिन, सुरक्षा के रहेंगे इंतजाम, भाजपा प्रत्याशी विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी आज करेंगे नामांकन पत्

नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का आज अंतिम दिन, सुरक्षा के रहेंगे इंतजाम, भाजपा प्रत्याशी विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी आज करेंगे नामांकन पत्

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 11:39 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का आज अंतिम दिन
शामली। पहले चरण के लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए 11 अप्रैल को होने वाले मतदान के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए सोमवार को अंतिम दिन होगा। कैराना लोकसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में गंगोह के विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करेंगे। नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के लिए कलक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में कड़े सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
सोमवार को कलक्ट्रेट में पहले चरण के मतदान के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के लिए अंतिम दिन है। कैराना लोकसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के हरेंद्र मलिक, सपा से तबस्सुम बेगम, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप मे उनके बेटे विधायक नाहिद हसन समेत चार प्रत्याशी पांच नामांकन पत्र दाखिल कर चुके हैं। भाजपा की ओर से गंगोह के विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी सोमवार को अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करेंगे। डीएम अखिलेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार से कलक्ट्रेट में सुबह 11बजे नामांकन पत्रों की जांच काम शुरू होगा। प्रत्याशी वापस लेने की सूचना या तो प्रत्याशी द्वारा न्यायालय जिला मजिस्ट्रेट कलक्ट्रेट परिसर शामली में 28 मार्च को दोपहर तीन बजे से पूर्व ले सकता है।

