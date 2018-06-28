शहर चुनें

मांग को लेकर स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का धरना जारी

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 28 Jun 2018 12:33 AM IST
शामली।
बॉयोमेट्रिक हाजिरी के विरोध में स्वास्थ्य पर्यवेक्षक और एएनएम का धरना तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। सुबह से लेकर दोपहर तक फील्ड में काम करने वाली महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी धरने पर बैठी रहीं।
शासन के आदेश पर जिले में फील्ड में काम करने वाली महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की जिले में बॉयोमेट्रिक व्यवस्था लागू किए जाने का विरोध हो रहा है। सोमवार को मातृ शिशु कल्याण महिला कर्मचारी संघ उप्र के नेतृत्व में सभी फील्ड स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर चले गए थे। बुधवार को भी धरना जारी रहा। संगठन की अध्यक्ष लोकेश चौधरी ने कहा कि कर्मचारियों का शोषण हो रहा है। जब वह सुबह फील्ड में जाकर काम करती है तो वह बॉयोमेट्रिक हाजिरी कैसे लगा सकती हैं। इस कारण उनका काम प्रभावित होगा। यह व्यवस्था ऑफिस स्तर पर तक है, लेकिन इसे अब फील्ड कर्मचारियों पर भी लागू किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान ऊषा मलिक, कौशल्या, रूपल, पूजा बालियान, राखी, शशी बाला, रामरती, बिमला राय, नीलम शर्मा आदि मौजूद रही।
