Shamli ›   वोटर लिस्ट से नाम काटने पर पालिका में किया हंगामा प्रदर्शन

वोटर लिस्ट से नाम काटने पर पालिका में किया हंगामा प्रदर्शन

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 11:30 PM IST
वोटर लिस्ट से नाम काटने से रोष
कांधला। बसपा नेता सहित कस्बे के सैकड़ों मतदाताओं के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से साजिश के तहत काटे जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए नगर पालिका सभागार में लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा प्रदर्शन किया।
रविवार को कस्बे के नगर पालिका परिषद में मतदान जागरूकता अभियान के तहत वोट बनाए जाने का कार्य किया जा रहा था। इसी दौरान जब वहां पर बसपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष व जिला प्रभारी देवीदास जयंत अपनेे मोहल्ले व समाज के लोगों के साथ वहां पहुंचे, तो उन्होंने देखा कि उनके वार्ड के लोगों के साथ ही समाज के काफी लोगों के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से बाहर हैं। वोटर लिस्ट से नाम गायब होने के कारण लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। उन्होंने पालिका परिसर में जमकर हंगामा प्रदर्शन किया। उनका आरोप है कि साजिश के तहत उनके वार्ड के काफी लोगों के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से हटाए गए हैं, जबकि विधान परिषद व पालिका के चुनाव में सभी लोगों ने अपना मतदान किया था। इस दौरान रामू, दिनेश, राहुल , उपेंद्र , ओमबीर, सोनू, सहित आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।




  







चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बदरिया बाजार में फोर्स के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर बवाल: पुलिस ने 13 लोगों को दबोचा, 100 से ज्यादा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Meerut

अमर सिंह ने अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना, कहा- मोदी नहीं होने देंगे एससीएसटी एक्ट का दुरुपयोग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

दलित युवती को बहला- फुसलाकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, अश्लील वीडियो की वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Dispute of Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur and many injured
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में फिर दलित-राजपूतों में विवाद, तीन युवकों की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

मंच पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

मिशन 2019: किसानों के मोर्चे पर भाजपा का मंथन, कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए ये टिप्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

सीबीएसई बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप: सैय्यद इरतजा ने गोल्ड पर साधा निशाना

13 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

लापता ब्यूटी पॉर्लर संचालिका की हत्या

13 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

दिनदहाड़े बधेव में छात्र को मारी गोली

13 अक्टूबर 2018

जांच करती पुलिस और नीचे महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर महिला की हत्या, बदमाश लूट ले गए जिंदगीभर की कमाई

12 अक्टूबर 2018

