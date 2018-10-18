शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   पैर फिसलकर छत से गिरने पर मजदूर की मौत

पैर फिसलकर छत से गिरने पर मजदूर की मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 12:35 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
कांधला। क्षेत्र के गांव गढ़ी दौलत निवासी नासिर गांव में मकान बना रहा है। बुधवार को नासिर के मकान में लिंटर लगाने का कार्य चल रहा था। गांव का ही वाजिद (30) मजदूरी कर रहा था। मकान की छत पर कार्य करते समय पैर फिसलने की वजह से वाजिद सड़क पर गिर गया। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर परिवार के लोग भी मौके पर पहुंचे। बगैर कानूनी कार्रवाई के वाजिद का शव सुपुर्द ए खाक कर दिया गया।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक की शादी की तारीख आई सामने, जोधपुर के महल में इस दिन लेंगे फेरे

17 अक्टूबर 2018

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक की शादी की तारीख आई सामने, जोधपुर के महल में इस दिन लेंगे फेरे

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

'अंधाधुन' चल रहे आयुष्मान खुराना अब कह रहे 'बधाई हो', फिल्मों में आने से पहले ट्रेन में गाते थे गाना

17 अक्टूबर 2018

ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana
Bollywood

'अंधाधुन' चल रहे आयुष्मान खुराना अब कह रहे 'बधाई हो', फिल्मों में आने से पहले ट्रेन में गाते थे गाना

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Mohammed Shami wife Hasin jahan started modeling again
India News

आठ महीने में कुछ इस तरह बदल गया मोहम्मद शमी की हसीन का 'जहां'

17 अक्टूबर 2018

सांसद अमर सिंह
Agra

#MeToo से अमर सिंह को खतरा, बोले- ऐसे तो कोई मुझे भी फंसा सकता है

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

#MeToo:सलमान खान और उनके भाइयों पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने लगाया रेप का आरोप, बोली- 'सुल्तान की शूटिंग के दौरान तीनों ने...'

17 अक्टूबर 2018

salman khan
pooja misra
salman khan
salman khan
Bollywood

#MeToo:सलमान खान और उनके भाइयों पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने लगाया रेप का आरोप, बोली- 'सुल्तान की शूटिंग के दौरान तीनों ने...'

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' में फिल्म प्रमोशन के लिए नहीं आना चाहते स्टार्स, सलमान खान हैं इसकी वजह

17 अक्टूबर 2018

salman khan
salman khan
salman khan
bigg boss
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' में फिल्म प्रमोशन के लिए नहीं आना चाहते स्टार्स, सलमान खान हैं इसकी वजह

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Indian railway announce spacial train from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station on puja occasion
Delhi NCR

रेलवे से आई यात्रियों को लिए अच्छी खबर, दिवाली-छठ पर मिलेगा तोहफा

17 अक्टूबर 2018

india climbs to 58th position in competitive economy ranking
Business Diary

5 पायदान चढ़कर 58वीं सबसे प्रतिस्पर्धी अर्थव्यवस्था बना भारत

17 अक्टूबर 2018

man found brick instead of mobile phone ordered from ecommerce company
Business Diary

खरीदा 9 हजार का मोबाइल, पैकेट खोला तो निकली ईंट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Allahabad is now Prayagraj : no need to change address in UID, PAN and other documents
India News

इलाहाबाद अब प्रयागराज : आधार-पैन कार्ड में नहीं बदलना होगा पता

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Me Too: Know who is MJ Akbar, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from female journalists
India News

#MeToo: जानें कौन हैं एमजे अकबर, कई महिला पत्रकार लगा चुकी हैं यौन शोषण का आरोप

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Know about Kohinoor and its related controversy
India News

जानिए कोहिनूर और उससे जुड़ा विवाद, सरकार और एएसआई के बयानों में है अंतर!

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Election Commission does not know how many EVMs will be necessary to do one election in nation
India News

चुनाव आयोग को पता ही नहीं कि ‘एक राष्ट्र, एक चुनाव’ के लिए कितने ईवीएम की जरूरत

17 अक्टूबर 2018

The Rajmukut of the Shah rajvansh was open for public in Nepal
Rest of World

नेपाल में शाह राजवंश के अनमोल राजमुकुट को किया गया सार्वजनिक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Mohammed Shami wife Hasin jahan started modeling again
India News

आठ महीने में कुछ इस तरह बदल गया मोहम्मद शमी की हसीन का 'जहां'

17 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण
Madhya Pradesh

दशानन का दूसरा पहलू : कहीं जमाई, तो कहीं आराध्य भी है रावण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन ने मीडिया के सामने किया बड़ा खुलासा, सुनकर हर कोई हैरान

यूपी के बागपत जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार नर्सिंग की छात्रा की छोटी बहन ने यह कहकर सनसनी फैला दी कि उसके साथ भी तीन माह पहले दुष्कर्म किया गया था।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ग्रामीणों ने भाजपा नेताओं को गांव में नहीं घुसने देने का लगाया बोर्ड
Meerut

ग्रामीणों का ऐलान, भाजपा नेताओं को गांव में घुसने नहीं देंगे, ये रही बड़ी वजह

17 अक्टूबर 2018

जानलेवा हमले में छह लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
Shamli

जानलेवा हमले में छह लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट

18 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रेन में शिक्षक से लूट का एक और आरोपी दबोचा
Shamli

ट्रेन में शिक्षक से लूट का एक और आरोपी दबोचा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

गोहत्या की सूचना पर छापा, छह पर मुकदमा
Shamli

गोहत्या की सूचना पर छापा, छह पर मुकदमा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

दुर्गाष्टमी पर निकली भव्य शोभायात्रा
Shamli

दुर्गाष्टमी पर निकली भव्य शोभायात्रा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विजयदशी पर बरती जाएगी कड़ी चौकसी
Shamli

विजयदशी पर बरती जाएगी कड़ी चौकसी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

घर में घुसकर बदनि यती से महिला को दबोचा
Shamli

घर में घुसकर बदनि यती से महिला को दबोचा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

हरियाणा की मंडियों बिक रहा है, वेस्ट यूपी के किसानों का धान
Shamli

हरियाणा की मंडियों बिक रहा है, वेस्ट यूपी के किसानों का धान

18 अक्टूबर 2018

महिला और उसके भाइयों को पीटा
Shamli

महिला और उसके भाइयों को पीटा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

पुलिसवालों पर टूटा बदमाशों का कहर, जान बचाना हुआ मुश्किल

यूपी में बदमाशों के हौसले कितने बुलंद है ये देखने को मिला शामली में जहां बदमाशों के आगे पुलिस पस्त नजर आई। जहां पहले तो बदमाशों ने पुलिसवालों पर हमला किया फिर एक को गोली मारकर राइफल लूटकर फरार हो गए।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

SHAMLI MURDER 1:49

VIDEO: शामली में बाइकसवार हमलावरों ने 11वीं के छात्र को गोलियों से भूना

4 सितंबर 2018

शामली 2:49

खुद की बनाई शराब बनी काल...चार और लोगों को ले डूबी

22 अगस्त 2018

shamli 1:43

शराब फैक्ट्री का भंड़ाफोड़, BJP नेता से है ये कनेक्शन

15 अगस्त 2018

शामली 3:41

अस्पताल में मरीजों को दिया गया कीड़ों वाला खाना, फिर हुआ ये

5 अगस्त 2018

Related

rape
Meerut

यूपी: पहले प्रेम जाल में फंसाया, फिर निकाह का झांला देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म

17 अक्टूबर 2018

किसान दिवस में बकाया गन्ना भुगतान दिलाए जाने का मुददा उठा
Shamli

किसान दिवस में बकाया गन्ना भुगतान दिलाए जाने का मुददा उठा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक के घर चोरी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

नाम जर्मन सिंह, पेशा मजदूरी और दिमाग में सिर्फ खालिस्तान, हथियारों से खेलने का बड़ा शौक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

अग्रसेन की शोभायात्रा पर फूलों की बारिश 

18 अक्टूबर 2018

चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

सेना भर्ती में फर्जीवाडा करने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने खोले बड़े राज

15 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.