Shamli

ग्राम प्रधान के लिए पांच नामांकन पत्र दाखिल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 12:52 AM IST
ग्राम प्रधान के लिए पांच नामांकन पत्र दाखिल
ऊन/बाबरी। ऊन। ब्लॉक ऊन में ग्राम प्रधान एवं सदस्यों के रिक्त पदों हेतु नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। गांव नाई नगला नवीन में प्रधान पद हेतु पांच नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। ब्लाक ऊन में नाई नगला नवीन में प्रधान पद हेतु पांच नामांकन दाखिल हुए, जिनमें छुरी, नईमा, शबाना, संजीदा, मशरूका ने नामांकन पत्र जमा किए। इनके अलावा गांव में वार्ड 12 के सदस्य पद हेतु राजवीर और गांव कबीरपुर अहतमाल में वार्ड 8 हेतु जावेद ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। एआरओ बृजेश कुमार ने बताया कि प्रधान पद हेतु पांच और सदस्य पद हेतु एक-एक नामांकन दाखिल हुआ है। शुक्रवार को नाम वापस लिए जाने का दिन निर्धारित है। खंड विकास अधिकारी डाक्टर पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि बाबरी के वार्ड संख्या 14 के लिए अमित कुमार ने आवेदन किया। एक नामांकन पत्र जमा होने पर उनका निर्विरोध निर्वाचन तय होना माना जा रहा है।

Shamli
Shamli

बकाया गन्ना भुगतान के मुद्दे पर पर अफसरों को घेरा

किसान दिवस में किसानों ने बकाया गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान , आवारा पशुओं के मुद्दे पर अफसरों को घेरा। किसानों ने बिजली, बीज और खाद कीटनाशक दवाओं और पशुओं की टीकाकरण आदि समस्याओं का अवगत कराया गया।

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से बदमाश घायल

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

तीन बार तलाक बोलकर घर से निकाला

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

तीन युवकों के शव मिलने के प्रकरण में नया मोड़ आया

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

मन्नामाजरा गांव पहुंची प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की टीम

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

बीडीसी के एक और ग्राम पंचायत सदस्य के छह पदों पर नामांकन दाखिल

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

आयुष्मान गोल्डन कार्ड का लक्ष्य पूरा करने पर जो

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

विद्युत निगम में लाखों के गबन का आरोप, पुलिस से शिकायत

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

हमें नहीं चाहिए नफरतों का बाजार

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

खाली पदों पर शामली ब्लाक में दो नामांकन पत्र दाखिल-------------

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

रेलवे लाइन के ज्वाइंट खुले मिलने से हड़कंप मचा

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

नशा मुक्ति जागरूकता रैली निकालकर किया जागरूक

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

15 नामांकन जमा, आज होगी जांच

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

जेसीबी से गिरा दिए पक्के निर्माण, हंगामा

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

जनपद को मिली तीन और नई 108 एंबुलेंस

27 जून 2019

Shamli
Shamli

समाज में फैली बुराइयों को दूर करने पर जोर दिया

27 जून 2019

