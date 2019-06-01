शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   पॉलीथीन के खिलाफ पालिका ने चलाया अभियान, विक्रेताओं में मचा हड़कंप

पॉलीथीन के खिलाफ पालिका ने चलाया अभियान, विक्रेताओं में मचा हड़कंप

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 11:19 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पालिका ने पॉलिथीन के खिलाफ चलाया अभियान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शामली। नगरपालिका की टीम ने एसडीएम सदर के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल के साथ शहर के पॉलिथीन थोक विक्रेताओं के यहां छापेमारी की। छापेमारी की सूचना मिलने पर कई थोक विक्रेता दुकान बंद कर फरार हो गए। टीम ने पांच थोक विक्रेताओं के यहां से करीब 30 किलो पॉलिथीन और नौ हजार रुपये जुर्माना वसूला किया।
जिलाधिकारी अखिलेश कुमार सिंह के निर्देश पर एसडीएम सदर सुरजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में नगरपालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेंद्र सिंह, सफाई एवं खाद्य निरीक्षक आदेश सैनी ने पालिका टीम और पुलिस बल के साथ शहर के थोक पॉलिथीन विक्रेताओं के यहां छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। पालिका ईओ ने बताया कि शहर में करीब थोक की 10 दुकानें है। टीम ने शिव चौक और बड़ा बाजार में अभियान चलाकर पांच दुकानों से करीब 30 किलो पॉलिथीन जब्त की और करीब नौ हजार रुपये जुर्माना वसूल किया।

Recommended

Cricket News

पहले ही मैच में पाकिस्तान के नाम शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, बदला World Cup का 27 साल पुराना इतिहास

1 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट टीम
वेस्टइंडीज
वेस्टइंडीज बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

पहले ही मैच में पाकिस्तान के नाम शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, बदला World Cup का 27 साल पुराना इतिहास

1 जून 2019

Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 9 हीरोइनें, असली फोटो देखकर पहचानना भी मुश्किल

1 जून 2019

Sara, Kajal and Madhuri
Sara Ali Khan
Manushi Chhillar
Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 9 हीरोइनें, असली फोटो देखकर पहचानना भी मुश्किल

1 जून 2019

Bollywood

सुनील दत्त ने जान पर खेल बचाई थी नरगिस की जान, राजकपूर से टूटा 9 साल पुराना रिश्ता

1 जून 2019

Raj Kapoor, Nargis
nargis
नरगिस
Sunil Dutt, Nargis
Bollywood

सुनील दत्त ने जान पर खेल बचाई थी नरगिस की जान, राजकपूर से टूटा 9 साल पुराना रिश्ता

1 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
oil marketing companies raised prices of lpg cylinder for third time in a row
Business Diary

आज से महंगा हुआ रसोई में खाना पकाना, सिलेंडर की कीमतों में हुई बेतहाशा वृद्धि

1 जून 2019

himachal cabinet meeting in shimla today
India News

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक आज, इन बड़े फैसलों की उम्मीद, खुल सकता है नौकरियों का पिटारा

1 जून 2019

जून महीने का राशिफल
Predictions

मासिक राशिफल : जून महीने में क्या कहते हैं आपकी किस्मत के सितारे

1 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

all farmers to get 6k yearly, 3000 rupees pension for elderly farmers, modi cabinet big decision
Business Diary

मोदी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को मिलेंगे सालाना छह हजार रुपये

1 जून 2019

Government can announce big economic reforms in the first 100 days
India News

पहले 100 दिनों में बड़े आर्थिक सुधारों की घोषणा कर सकती है सरकार 

1 जून 2019

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा : केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के 29 फीसदी मंत्रियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले

31 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के सामने लगाया ‘जय श्रीराम’ का नारा, पुलिस ने सात को हिरासत में लिया

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is as good as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India News

भारतीय राजनीति में अटल-आडवाणी की तरह मील का पत्थर बन रही है मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी

31 मई 2019

शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी
India News

प्रताप सारंगी: ऑटो रिक्शा-साइकिल से प्रचार करने वाले मोदी सरकार के मंत्री

31 मई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी और राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी जी! समय मिले तो समीक्षा कीजिएगा, आप विपक्ष नहीं बन पाए

31 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नरेंद्र मोदी कैबिनेट के बड़े मंत्रियों की शिक्षा और संपत्ति के बारे में जानिए

31 मई 2019

Harish Rossi MV Agusta F4 RC
Auto News

ये क्या! 50 लाख की बाइक लेकर युवक पहुंच गया 17,582 फीट की ऊंचाई पर, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शामली रेलवे स्टेशन पर शिकायत सुनते डीआरएम।
Shamli

डबल ट्रैक के लिए शीघ्र छोड़े जाएंगे टेंडर ः जैन

शामली में दिल्ली डिविजन के डीआरएम एससी जैन ने कहा कि दिल्ली-शामली, सहारनपुर रेलवे मार्ग का विद्युतीकरण 2020 में पूरा हो जाएगा। डबल ट्रैक बनाने का कार्य भी स्वीकृत है और जल्द ही टेंडर छोड़ा जाएगा।

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
शामली शुगर मिल में हंगामा करते किसानों से वार्ता करते पुलिसकर्मी।
Shamli

मिल गेट बंद करने पर किसानों का हंगामा

1 जून 2019

फाइनेंस कर्मचारी से लूट में नहीं लगा सुराग
Shamli

फाइनेंस कर्मचारी से लूट में नहीं लगा सुराग

1 जून 2019

पॉलीथिन जब्त कर 4500 रुपये जुर्माना वसूला
Shamli

पॉलीथिन जब्त कर 4500 रुपये जुर्माना वसूला

1 जून 2019

34 हेक्टेयर शत्रु संपति पर है अवैध कब्जा
Shamli

34 हेक्टेयर शत्रु संपति पर है अवैध कब्जा

1 जून 2019

क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों में आएगी तेजी : सुरेश राणा
Shamli

क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों में आएगी तेजी : सुरेश राणा

1 जून 2019

थाना समाधान दिवस में फरियादियों की सुनीं समस्याएं
Shamli

थाना समाधान दिवस में फरियादियों की सुनीं समस्याएं

1 जून 2019

विवादित भूमि की निशानदेही के लिए रिपोर्ट भेजी
Shamli

विवादित भूमि की निशानदेही के लिए रिपोर्ट भेजी

1 जून 2019

आठ के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज, तीन हिरासत में
Shamli

आठ के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज, तीन हिरासत में

1 जून 2019

सदस्यता निरस्तीकरण के लिए रिपोर्ट भेजी
Shamli

सदस्यता निरस्तीकरण के लिए रिपोर्ट भेजी

1 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का आदेश, कैबिनेट की बैठकों में मंत्री नहीं ले जा सकेंगे फोन

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की तरफ से एक फरमान जारी किया गया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठकों में अब मंत्री फोन नहीं ले जा सकेंगे।

1 जून 2019

पानी की समस्या 1:28

संगम नगरी प्रयागराज में लगातार बढ़ रही पानी की समस्या, गंदा पानी पीने को मजबूर लोग

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:54

डिनर डेट पर निकले जान्हवी और ईशान, कैमरे देखकर यूं निकले छुपते-छुपाते

1 जून 2019

ओवैसी 3:21

ओवैसी के बयान पर गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने किया पलटवार, कहा- नहीं चाहिए कोई सर्टिफिकेट

1 जून 2019

रणवी सिंह, 83 फिल्म 1:03

कोहली कर रहे 5 जून की तैयारी, रणवीर ने शेयर की 83 की जीत की क्लिप्स

1 जून 2019

Related

महिला चिकित्सक, स्टाफ नर्स और दाई से मांगा जवाब
Shamli

महिला चिकित्सक, स्टाफ नर्स और दाई से मांगा जवाब

1 जून 2019

श्रीकृष्ण की बाल लीलाओं का वर्णन किया
Shamli

श्रीकृष्ण की बाल लीलाओं का वर्णन किया

1 जून 2019

अपमिश्रित शराब बनाने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Shamli

अपमिश्रित शराब बनाने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

1 जून 2019

ट्रक पकड़ा, चालक फरार
Shamli

ट्रक पकड़ा, चालक फरार

1 जून 2019

विवाहिता की हत्या का आरोप लगाया
Shamli

विवाहिता की हत्या का आरोप लगाया

1 जून 2019

एसडीएम ने आरा मशीनो पर छापामारी कर तीन के खिलाफ की कार्यवाही,
Shamli

एसडीएम ने आरा मशीनो पर छापामारी कर तीन के खिलाफ की कार्यवाही,

1 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.