खोए मोबाइल तलाश किए

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 11:19 PM IST
शामली। जिले की साइबर सेल ने खोए हुए सात मोबाइल तलाश करने में सफलता प्राप्त की है। सोमवार को एसपी अजय कुमार ने पुलिस लाइन सभागार में मोबाइल धारक सीबी गुप्ता कालोनी निवासी मनीष जिंदल, तहसील कैराना के एडवोकेट रूपेश कुमार, कैराना निवासी अभिषेक सिंघल, गौशाला रोड शामली निवासी अजय कुमार, जिला बागपत के गांव वजीदपुर निवासी दानवीर, कोतवाली शामली के हेडकांस्टेबल राजकुमार और माजरा रोड शामली निवासी अजय कश्यप को उनके मोबाइल सौंपे। मौके पर साइबर सैल प्रभारी कर्मवीर सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

