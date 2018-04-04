शहर चुनें

दो दिन का मेगा ब्लाक आज से शुरु, यात्रियों को होगी परेशानी

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 12:40 AM IST
दो दिन का मेगा ब्लाक आज से शुरू
शामली। मेगा ब्लाक के चलते बुधवार से हरिद्वार से दिल्ली का शामली तक दो दिन तक संचालन बाधित रहेगा। पैसेंजर ट्रेन का संचालन शामली से दिल्ली तक स्थगित रहेगा। सहारनपुर से दिल्ली जाने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेन 51910 का बागपत तक संचालन होगा। ब्लाक समाप्त होने के बाद इस पैसेंजर ट्रेन को बागपत से शामली होकर सहारनपुुर तक संचालन किया जाएगा। शामली रेलवे स्टेशन अधीक्षक सुधीर शर्मा ने बताया कि ईस्टन पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस हाइवे का तेजी से निर्माण चल रहा है। हाइवे का खेकड़ा के पास ब्रिज निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि 4-5 अप्रैल को खेकड़ा में ब्रिज निर्माण के चलते सुबह दस बजे से लेकर दोपहर तीन बजे तक दिल्ली-शामली, सहारनपुर मार्ग पर रेलवे का मेगा ब्लाक रहेगा। मेगा ब्लाक के चलते सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 3 बजे तक रेल यातायात ठप रहेगा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

