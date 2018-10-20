शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   25 अक्तूबर को अजित सिंह लालूखेडी में आएंगे

25 अक्तूबर को अजित सिंह लालूखेडी में आएंगे

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 11:34 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
चौधरी अजित सिंह का 25 को आगमन
विज्ञापन
बाबरी। किसान इंटर कॉलेज अलीपुर खेड़ी (लालूखेड़ी) के प्रांगण में रालोद मुखिया चौधरी अजित सिंह 25 अक्तूबर को जन संवाद कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए शनिवार को रालोद के जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजीव लाटियान के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ता क्षेत्र के गांव सोंटा- भनेड़ा में लोगों से जनसंपर्क किया। इस दौरान सुरेंद्र प्रधान, सुभाष, जोगिंद्र, विनोद बाबा, मुकेश उर्फ कालू, राजकुमार, आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Rashifal
Predictions

20 अक्टूबर राशिफल: शनिदेव आज इन 5 राशियों के काम बनाएंगे आसान, बाकी को खुले रखने होंगे कान

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा
Chandigarh

Pics: देखिए वो 5 सेकेंड, जिसमें मौत' बनकर आई ट्रेन और बिछ गईं 61 लाशें, तबाही का मंजर

20 अक्टूबर 2018

bank to remain close for one week during diwali
Banking Beema

त्योहारी सीजन में 11 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, हो सकती है कैश की किल्लत

20 अक्टूबर 2018

A big rail accident in Amritsar of Punjab
Chandigarh

अमृतसर हादसा: कहीं बच्चों के सैंडल तो कहीं पटरी पर खून, दिला दी पटना हादसे की याद

20 अक्टूबर 2018

AMRITSAR TRAIN NEW VIDEO
India News

#अमृतसर हादसे का सबसे डरावना वीडियो, ट्रेन के नीचे आते दिखे लोग

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Amritsar train accident
India News

अमृतसर हादसा : मौत ने दो बार दी चेतावनी, तब भी नहीं संभले

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बागपत न्यूज
Meerut

बंदरों के खिलाफ इस थाने में दर्ज होगा हत्या का मुकदमा, जानें क्या है वजह

20 अक्टूबर 2018

वड्डा की रामलीला में सूर्पनखा का नाक कटने पर क्रोधित खर, दूषण
National

पत्नी पीड़ित पतियों ने जलाया सूर्पणखा का पुतला

20 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तस्वीरें: चौकी इंचार्ज को भाजपा नेता ने दनादन जड़े थप्पड़, नशे में धुत महिला ने जमकर काटा बवाल

20 अक्टूबर 2018

The great jaleb of Lord Narasimha in International Dussehra Festival kullu
Shimla

कुल्लू दशहरा: ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर निकली नरसिंह भगवान की भव्य जलेब

20 अक्टूबर 2018

virender sehwag
Cricket News

बर्थ-डे स्पेशल: ...जब सहवाग ने गाना गाकर तेंदुलकर को किया आगबबूला, फिर मिली फटकार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
jaya prada
Bollywood

रेप सीन के दौरान जया प्रदा ने इस एक्टर को मारा था थप्पड़, #MeToo चला तो इंटीमेट सीन करने से किया मना

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Licking hot metal spoons
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक लाई डिटेक्टर टेस्ट, धधकता लोहा मुंह में डालकर उगलवाते हैं सच

20 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Varanasi

बनारस में इंडिया कारपेट एक्सपो कल से, पीएम मोदी वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से करेंगे उद्घाटन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

fssai
India News

नकली मावा बेचने वालों की खैर नहीं, एफएसएसएआई ने दिए छापेमारी करने के निर्देश

19 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर हादसा
Punjab

कुछ ही सेकेंड में 'मौत की ट्रेन' ने जश्न को मातम में बदल दिया, सैकड़ों लोगों पर चढ़ गई ट्रेन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

बागपत न्यूज
Meerut

बंदरों के खिलाफ इस थाने में दर्ज होगा हत्या का मुकदमा, जानें क्या है वजह

यूपी के बागपत में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक परिवार ने पुलिस से 50 60 बंदरों के खिलाफ हत्या के आरोप में शिकायत दर्ज करने की मांग की है। जानें क्या है मामला:-

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मुठभेड़ में इनामी बदमाश घायल
Meerut

मुठभेड़: जांबाज पुलिस अफसरों ने 50 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को मारी गोली, भारी मात्रा में कारतूस बरामद

20 अक्टूबर 2018

cultural
Shamli

डांडिया रास में लट्ठ मार होली का मंचन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

राम मंदिर
Meerut

'अयोध्या में कराए राम मंदिर का निर्माण, नहीं तो प्रयागराज में होगा बड़ा आंदोलन'

20 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा: रेलवे ने चार ट्रेनों को किया रद्द, इस रूट पर जानें से पहले पढ़े ये खबर

20 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी ने मांगी माफी, लेखपालों ने खत्म की हड़ताल
Shamli

आरोपी ने मांगी माफी, लेखपालों ने खत्म की हड़ताल

20 अक्टूबर 2018

पति पर मारपीट करने का आरोप
Shamli

पति पर मारपीट करने का आरोप

20 अक्टूबर 2018

गांव मंडावर में गौकशी पकडी, तीन गिरफ्तार
Shamli

गांव मंडावर में गौकशी पकडी, तीन गिरफ्तार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का आरोप
Shamli

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का आरोप

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शामली और ऊन तहसील की क्रिकेट टीम का रहा दबदबा
Shamli

शामली और ऊन तहसील की क्रिकेट टीम का रहा दबदबा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

पुलिसवालों पर टूटा बदमाशों का कहर, जान बचाना हुआ मुश्किल

यूपी में बदमाशों के हौसले कितने बुलंद है ये देखने को मिला शामली में जहां बदमाशों के आगे पुलिस पस्त नजर आई। जहां पहले तो बदमाशों ने पुलिसवालों पर हमला किया फिर एक को गोली मारकर राइफल लूटकर फरार हो गए।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

SHAMLI MURDER 1:49

VIDEO: शामली में बाइकसवार हमलावरों ने 11वीं के छात्र को गोलियों से भूना

4 सितंबर 2018

शामली 2:49

खुद की बनाई शराब बनी काल...चार और लोगों को ले डूबी

22 अगस्त 2018

shamli 1:43

शराब फैक्ट्री का भंड़ाफोड़, BJP नेता से है ये कनेक्शन

15 अगस्त 2018

शामली 3:41

अस्पताल में मरीजों को दिया गया कीड़ों वाला खाना, फिर हुआ ये

5 अगस्त 2018

Related

अपह्त किशोरी को पहलवानों ने मुक्त कराया
Shamli

अपह्त किशोरी को पहलवानों ने मुक्त कराया

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Arrest
Shamli

राइफल लूट के आरोपियों से बंद कमरे में घंटों पूछताछ की

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अवैध कब्जे के विरोध पर ग्रामीण को पीटा
Shamli

अवैध कब्जे के विरोध पर ग्रामीण को पीटा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शामली के खिलाड़ियों ने कराटे में मुंबई में दिखाया दम
Shamli

शामली के खिलाड़ियों ने कराटे में मुंबई में दिखाया दम

20 अक्टूबर 2018

जर्जर तार टूटकर गिरने पर ग्रामीणो का हंगामा
Shamli

जर्जर तार टूटकर गिरने पर ग्रामीणो का हंगामा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

नाभी में तीर लगने से रावण पहुंचा यमपुरी, राम - रावण युद्ध की लीला का हुआ मंचन
Shamli

नाभी में तीर लगने से रावण पहुंचा यमपुरी, राम - रावण युद्ध की लीला का हुआ मंचन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.