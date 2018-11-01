शहर चुनें

शिक्षकों को दिया जाएगा स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता का प्रशिक्षण

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 12:05 AM IST
शिक्षकों को दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण
शामली। लखनऊ से पहुंची स्वयंसेवी संस्था द्वारा जनपद के शिक्षकों को स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता का प्रशिक्षण देगी। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन शहर के वीवी इंटर कॉलेज में बृहस्पतिवार को होगा।
बुधवार को वीवी इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य एसके आर्य ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार को कॉलेज में लखनऊ से पहुंची स्वयं संस्था होप की टीम द्वारा शिक्षकों को स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद सभी शिक्षक विद्यार्थियों के साथ साथ ही अभिभावकों को भी स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। उन्होंने जनपद के सभी राजकीय, अशासकीय व वित्तविहीन कॉलेजों से दो-दो शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण शिविर में पहुंचकर प्रशिक्षण में प्रतिभाग करने की अपील की।

