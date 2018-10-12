शहर चुनें

वरृत्रों पर ई-रिक्शा चालकों ने छात्राओं को किराए में दी राहत

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 11:41 PM IST
शामली। नवरात्र शुरू हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को ई-रिक्शा चालकों ने भी नए अंदाज में लोगों को नवरात्र पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दीं। कस्बा बनत से शामली आने वाले ई-रिक्शा चालकों ने एक पोस्टर लगाकर लोगों को नवरात्र पर्व की शुभकामना दी। इसके साथ- साथ उन्होंने कॉलेज जाने वाली छात्राओं के लिए पांच रुपये की विशेष छूट दी है। जिसको देखकर सभी आश्चर्यचकित है। छूट मिलने पर छात्राओं में भी काफी उत्साह देखा गया।
मंच पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

मिशन 2019: किसानों के मोर्चे पर भाजपा का मंथन, कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए ये टिप्स

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन की यात्रा को रोकने और लाठीचार्ज के बाद उभरे विरोधी स्वरों से चिंतित भाजपा ने 2019 के लिए खेत-खलिहान की राह पकड़ने की ठानी है। कार्यकर्ताओं को किसानों को लुभाने के दिए ये टिप्स...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

दो बाइकों की हुई भिडंत, तीन घायल
Shamli

दो बाइकों की हुई भिडंत, तीन घायल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर पालिका की ट्राली से सड़कों पर गिरता है कूड़ा, लोगों में रोष
Shamli

नगर पालिका की ट्राली से सड़कों पर गिरता है कूड़ा, लोगों में रोष

12 अक्टूबर 2018

भैंसवाल में हुई 1
Shamli

भैंसवाल में हुई 1

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Dispute of Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur and many injured
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में फिर दलित-राजपूतों में विवाद, तीन युवकों की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

जांच करती पुलिस और नीचे महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर महिला की हत्या, बदमाश लूट ले गए जिंदगीभर की कमाई

12 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

शामली कलक्ट्रेट में जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने की बैठक  

12 अक्टूबर 2018

’सशक्त नारी सशक्त राष्ट्र विषय पर रंगोली प्रतियोगिता
Shamli

’सशक्त नारी सशक्त राष्ट्र विषय पर रंगोली प्रतियोगिता

12 अक्टूबर 2018

भूमि से अवैध कब्जा हटवाने की मांग
Shamli

भूमि से अवैध कब्जा हटवाने की मांग

12 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्राओं ने बागपत में लगाए सटीक निशाने, जीते पदक
Shamli

छात्राओं ने बागपत में लगाए सटीक निशाने, जीते पदक

12 अक्टूबर 2018

गढ़ीपुख्ता में निकली भव्य श्रीराम बारात -सीओ ने दिखाई हरी झंडी
Shamli

गढ़ीपुख्ता में निकली भव्य श्रीराम बारात -सीओ ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

12 अक्टूबर 2018

गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान न मिलने पर आमरण अनशन की चेतावनी
Shamli

गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान न मिलने पर आमरण अनशन की चेतावनी

12 अक्टूबर 2018

रुपयों के लेनदेन के विवाद पर छीन लिया ट्रक
Shamli

रुपयों के लेनदेन के विवाद पर छीन लिया ट्रक

13 अक्टूबर 2018

वन गमन की लीला देख भाव विभोर हुए श्रद्धालु
Shamli

वन गमन की लीला देख भाव विभोर हुए श्रद्धालु

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शारदीय श्रीदुर्गा नवरात्र: अब दो दिन मां स्कंदमाता की होगी विशेष पूजा -अर्चना
Shamli

शारदीय श्रीदुर्गा नवरात्र: अब दो दिन मां स्कंदमाता की होगी विशेष पूजा -अर्चना

12 अक्टूबर 2018

श् रिीराज तिलक के स्थान पर श्रीराम को मिला 14साल का वनवास
Shamli

श् रिीराज तिलक के स्थान पर श्रीराम को मिला 14साल का वनवास

12 अक्टूबर 2018

