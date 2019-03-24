शहर चुनें

नकदी और गहने लेकर सराफ फरार, पुलिस से शिकायत

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 11:43 PM IST
जेवरात और नगदी लेकर सराफ फरार
कांधला। थाना क्षेत्र के गांव भारसी में कई माह से सराफ की दुकान की थी। सराफ की दुकान पर गांव की महिलाओं ने अपने जेवरात बनने के लिए दिए हुए थे। सराफ पर विश्वास होने के बाद गांव की पुष्पा ने पायजेब, शालू ने एक तोला सोने के दो जोड़ी कुंडल और दो जोड़ी पायजेब, पूनम ने पांच ग्राम के सोने के कुंडल और पांच हजार रुपये नकदी, सुमन ने एक जोड़ी सोने के कुंडल और पांच हजार रुपये दिए थे। इनके अलावा इसी तरह कई अन्य महिलाओं ने भी गहने ओर नकदी दी थी। कई दिन से वह गांव में दुकान पर नहीं पहुंचा तो ग्रामीणों ने सराफ के मोबाइल पर संपर्क किया तो उसका फोन नहीं मिला। पीड़ित महिलाओं ने सराफ के खिलाफ नामजद तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की । थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक डीके त्यागी का कहना है कि सराफ ने गांव में किसी भी ग्रामीण को अपना सही पता नहीं दिया हुआ है। फरार सराफ की तलाश कर रहे है।

Shamli
Shamli

खत्म नहीं होने देंगे बाबू जी की सियासी विरासत

कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर भाजपा हाईकमान द्वारा मृगांका सिंह का टिकट कटने से उनके समर्थकों में बेहद गुस्सा है। इसे लेकर रविवार को मायापुर फार्म हाउस पर हुई बैठक में लोकसभा क्षेत्र की पांचों विधान सभाओं से हजारों समर्थक पहुंचे।

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
tree
Shamli

हुकुम परिवार के सुख-दुख का गवाह है बड़ का पेड़

24 मार्च 2019

अनबन के चलते रिश्ता टूटा, युवक और युवती पक्ष के बीच मारपीट
Shamli

अनबन के चलते रिश्ता टूटा, युवक और युवती पक्ष के बीच मारपीट

24 मार्च 2019

polictial
Shamli

विश्वास रखें हमारा भी समय आएगा : मृगांका

24 मार्च 2019

दो माह की गर्भवती को मारपीट कर घर से निकाला
Shamli

दो माह की गर्भवती को मारपीट कर घर से निकाला

24 मार्च 2019

12 किलो डोडा के साथ एक गिरफ्तार
Shamli

12 किलो डोडा के साथ एक गिरफ्तार

24 मार्च 2019

मृगांका के पोस्टरों से पाट दिया कैराना
Shamli

मृगांका के पोस्टरों से पाट दिया कैराना

24 मार्च 2019

बस चालक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Shamli

बस चालक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

24 मार्च 2019

हमले में घायल वृद्ध महिला की उपचार के दौरान मौत
Shamli

हमले में घायल वृद्ध महिला की उपचार के दौरान मौत

24 मार्च 2019

पड़ोसी पर नशीला पदार्थ खिलाने का आरोप
Shamli

पड़ोसी पर नशीला पदार्थ खिलाने का आरोप

24 मार्च 2019

कार्रवाई न होने से क्षुब्ध परिवार ने दी पलायन की चेतावनी
Shamli

कार्रवाई न होने से क्षुब्ध परिवार ने दी पलायन की चेतावनी

24 मार्च 2019

cultural
Shamli

धूमधाम से निकाली भगवान पार्श्वनाथ की रथयात्रा

24 मार्च 2019

पुननिर्माण के लिए उखाड़ी सड़क न बनने से परेशान लोग
Shamli

पुननिर्माण के लिए उखाड़ी सड़क न बनने से परेशान लोग

24 मार्च 2019

दुर्घटना में घायल वृद्ध की उपचार के दौरान मौत
Shamli

दुर्घटना में घायल वृद्ध की उपचार के दौरान मौत

24 मार्च 2019

meeting
Shamli

प्रशिक्षण के पहले दिन 14 पीठासीन अधिकारी गैरहाजिर

24 मार्च 2019

डीएम-एसपी ने चुनाव की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की
Shamli

डीएम-एसपी ने चुनाव की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की

24 मार्च 2019

