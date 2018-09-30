शहर चुनें

कई विभागों की वेबसाइट पड़ी ठप, अभ्यर्थी और किसान परेशान

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 11:57 PM IST
कई विभागों की वेबसाइट पड़ी ठप
शामली। पिछले कई दिनों से सरकारी विभागों की वेबसाइट ठप पड़ी है, जिस कारण अभ्यर्थी और किसान लोग बेहद परेशान है। टीईटी के अभ्यर्थियों ने तिथि बढ़ाने की भी मांग की है।
कई दिनों से जिले के उपनिबंधक, खाद्य रसद विभाग और शिक्षा विभाग में यूपी टीईटी की वेबसाइट ठप पड़ी है। वहीं, यूपी टीईटी की वेबसाइट बंद चल रही है। पंजीकरण कराने की अंतिम तिथि चार अक्तूबर है। रविवार को शहर के माजरा रोड स्थित एक कंप्यूटर सेंटर पर अभ्यर्थी पिंकी चौधरी, रवि, अंजना आदि ने बताया कि कई दिनों से न तो पंजीकरण हो रहा है और न ही फीस जमा हो रही है। वेबसाइट न खुलने के कारण वह आए दिन आवेदन कराने के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने विभाग से तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग की है, जिससे वंचित अभ्यर्थी भी आवेदन कर सकें और उनका भविष्य संवर सकें।

file
Shamli

श्रीराम कथा मनोरंजन का साधन नही हैं : विजय कौशल महाराज 

कथा व्यास संत प्रवर विजय कौशल महाराज ने कहा कि श्रीराम कथा मनोरंजन का साधन नही हैं, बल्कि मन के मैल को धोकर पवित्र  करने व भगवत प्राप्ति की ओर अग्रसर होने का एकमात्र  माध्यम है।

30 सितंबर 2018

मौलाना मुफ्ती असद कासमी
Meerut

देवबंदी उलेमा बोले- भारतीय संविधान पढ़ें मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

29 सितंबर 2018

सेवानिवृति पर उपनिरीक्षक का सम्मान समारोह
Shamli

सेवानिवृति पर उपनिरीक्षक का सम्मान समारोह

1 अक्टूबर 2018

डकैती का चौथा आरोपी जाहिद गिरफ्तार
Shamli

डकैती का चौथा आरोपी जाहिद गिरफ्तार

30 सितंबर 2018

रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं को सहारनपुर में होने वाले प्रदर्शन के लिए सौंपी जिम्मेदारी
Shamli

रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं को सहारनपुर में होने वाले प्रदर्शन के लिए सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

30 सितंबर 2018

कॉलेज प्रबंध समिति के चुनाव को लेकर हंगामा
Shamli

कॉलेज प्रबंध समिति के चुनाव को लेकर हंगामा

30 सितंबर 2018

दुष्कर्म कर जान से मारने के प्रयास का आरोप
Shamli

दुष्कर्म कर जान से मारने के प्रयास का आरोप

30 सितंबर 2018

आंखो के शिविर में 505 मरीजो की जांच, 210 का आपरेशन के लिए चयन
Shamli

आंखो के शिविर में 505 मरीजो की जांच, 210 का आपरेशन के लिए चयन

30 सितंबर 2018

file
Shamli

गांव हौसंगपुर में चार महिलाओं को डेंगू

30 सितंबर 2018

गांधी जयंती पर होगा क्रास कंट्री दौड़ का आयोजन
Shamli

गांधी जयंती पर होगा क्रास कंट्री दौड़ का आयोजन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

