अमर उजाला प्रेस में विद्यार्थियों ने जानी अखबार की बारीकियां
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:01 AM IST
तिलहर (शाहजहांपुर)।
सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर के छात्र-छात्राओं ने शनिवार को अमर उजाला प्रेस बरेली में जाकर अखबार छपने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में जानकारी ली। स्कूल के 110 छात्र-छात्राएं प्रबंधक सुधीर अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष शिवानंद, शिक्षक दिलीप सक्सेना, नीरज दीक्षित, पारुल के साथ प्रेस पहुंचे।
छात्र छात्राओं ने यहां पहले अखबार छापने की मशीन देखी। उन्होंने अखबार छपने की सारी जानकारी जुटाई। इसके बाद संपादकीय विभाग में खबरों के बारे में जाना। उन्होंने जाना कि किस तरह से खबरें विभिन्न जिलों से यूनिट पर पहुंचती हैं। किस तरह से छपाई से पहले पेज मेकिंग की जाती है। अमर उजाला यूनिट के भ्रमण के दौरान विभिन्न जानकारियों को लेकर छात्र-छात्राएं काफी उत्सुक रहे। उन्होंने करीब दो घंटे तक प्रेस में रुककर खबरों से लेकर अखबार छपने और वितरण तक के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की।
