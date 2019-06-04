शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   मार्ग दुर्घटना में घायल पूर्व प्रधान की मौत

मार्ग दुर्घटना में घायल पूर्व प्रधान की मौत

Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 05:16 PM IST
मार्ग दुर्घटना में घायल पूर्व प्रधान की मौत
मझिगवां/बंडा (शाहजहांपुर)। कार पेड़ से टकरा जाने से गंभीर घायल पूर्व प्रधान की इलाज के लिए बरेली ले जाते समय मौत हो गई। इससे घर में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।
बंडा के गांव रसूलापुर बुजुर्ग निवासी 50 वर्षीय पूर्व प्रधान रामकुमार यादव सोमवार को पत्नी रामगीता के साथ ससुराल पीलीभीत के गांव बलरामपुर गए थे। देर रात वह पत्नी को छोड़कर कार से घर आ रहे थे। बंडा पूरनपुर मार्ग पर महोलिया मोड़ के पास अचानक उनकी कार अनियंत्रित होकर रोड के किनारे पेड़ से टकरा गई। सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। रामकुमार के पास से मिले मोबाइल नंबर से उनकी पत्नी को सूचना दी गई।
परिवार के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और रामकुमार यादव को पुवायां सीएचसी लाए। पुवायां से रामकुमार को जिला अस्पताल और जिला अस्पताल से बरेली रेफर कर दिया गया। बरेली ले जाते समय रास्ते में रामकुमार ने दम तोड़ दिया। मृतक के परिवार वालों ने पोस्टमार्टम कराने से मना कर दिया। मृतक अपने पीछे तीन पुत्रियां और एक पुत्र छोड़ गया है।

train
Bareilly

अगले 20 दिन मुश्किल भरा होगा ट्रेन का सफर, बिहार आने-जाने वाली ट्रेनें अधिक प्रभावित

अगले 20 दिन तक ट्रेन का सफर मुश्किल भरा रह सकता है। सियालदह आनंद विहार एक्सप्रेस समेत कई ट्रेनें छह जून से रद्द रहेंगी। सोमवार से शुरू हुए इंटरलॉकिंग कार्य के चलते यह समस्या होगी।

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रेमी संग मिलकर की थी पति की हत्या की कोशिश
Shahjahanpur

प्रेमी संग मिलकर की थी पति की हत्या की कोशिश

4 जून 2019

डेमो
Shahjahanpur

अगले बीस दिन मुश्किल भरा होगा रेलवे का सफर

3 जून 2019

डिप्टी सीएमओ को फर्जी समझ झोलाछाप और ग्रामीणों ने की अभद्रता
Shahjahanpur

डिप्टी सीएमओ को फर्जी समझ झोलाछाप और ग्रामीणों ने की अभद्रता

4 जून 2019

बहू की मौत के बाद पेड़ से लटका मिला ससुर का शव
Shahjahanpur

बहू की मौत के बाद पेड़ से लटका मिला ससुर का शव

4 जून 2019

मकान से नकदी, जेवर समेत पांच लाख की चोरी
Shahjahanpur

मकान से नकदी, जेवर समेत पांच लाख की चोरी

4 जून 2019

शीरा बिक्री के खेल में बन गए ‘मौत’ के टैंक
Shahjahanpur

शीरा बिक्री के खेल में बन गए ‘मौत’ के टैंक

4 जून 2019

वट वृक्ष की पूजा के दौरान दो समुदायों में विवाद
Shahjahanpur

वट वृक्ष की पूजा के दौरान दो समुदायों में विवाद

4 जून 2019

संदिग्ध हालात में ग्रामीण की मौत, हत्या का आरोप
Shahjahanpur

संदिग्ध हालात में ग्रामीण की मौत, हत्या का आरोप

4 जून 2019

सड़क हादसों में महिला समेत चार की मौत
Shahjahanpur

सड़क हादसों में महिला समेत चार की मौत

3 जून 2019

