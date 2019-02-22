शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   आरपीएफ के वरिष्ठ मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त ने किया निरीक्षण

आरपीएफ के वरिष्ठ मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त ने किया निरीक्षण

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आरपीएफ के वरिष्ठ मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त ने किया निरीक्षण
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शाहजहांपुर, रोजा पोस्ट, प्रस्तावित स्टेडियम स्थल भी देखा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शाहजहांपुर। उत्तर रेलवे मुरादाबाद मंडल के वरिष्ठ मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त आरपीएफ संदीप कुमार ने बृहस्पतिवार को आरपीएफ शाहजहांपुर और रोजा पोस्ट का निरीक्षण किया। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया और जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिए। दोनों पोस्ट का निरीक्षण करने के बाद उन्होंने रोजा में आरपीएफ के प्रस्तावित स्टेडियम स्थल को भी देखा।
वरिष्ठ मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त संदीप कुमार बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर शाहजहांपुर आरपीएफ पोस्ट पहुंचे। कमांडेंट वीके सिंह, एसआई आदर्श वाजपेयी, नरवीर सिंह ने उनकी अगवानी की। उन्होंने शाहजहांपुर पोस्ट का निरीक्षण किया। स्टाफ के साथ बैठक कर जरूरी निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद वह रोजा जंक्शन पहुंचे। यहां पोस्ट प्रभारी रामऔतार मीणा से बात की। निरीक्षण के बाद उन्होंने प्रस्तावित स्टेडियम स्थल देखा। यह निरीक्षण आठ मार्च को उत्तर रेलवे के जीएम के आठ मार्च को होने वाले प्रस्तावित वार्षिक निरीक्षण के मद्देनजर माना जा रहा है।

Recommended

martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

शादी की पहली सालगिरह भी न मना पाए शहीद विभूति, पत्नी बोलीं कितने खुश थे विभू जब दुल्हन बनाकर लाए थे...

21 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की बेटियों ने लिया तलाक, जी रही हैं आजाद जिंदगी

21 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
Bollywood

इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की बेटियों ने लिया तलाक, जी रही हैं आजाद जिंदगी

21 फरवरी 2019

pm modi
Dehradun

Predictions 2019 : पीएम मोदी को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, जाने-माने ज्योतिषी का दावा टल सकता है आम चुनाव

21 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग बाबा वैद्यनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकाउंटर: शहीद मेजर विभूति के परिवार में नहीं बचा अब कोई पुरुष

21 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

21 फरवरी 2019

Galaxy Fold
Gadgets

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी फोल्ड हुआ लॉन्च, दो डिस्प्ले के साथ मिलेगी 12GB रैम

21 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

सुहागरात
Bizarre News

हनीमून की रात खुला पति का गहरा राज, हताश पत्नी ने दुनिया को बताई सच्चाई

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जांच करती पुलिस
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर में देश विरोधी पोस्ट डालने पर बवाल, हिंदू संगठनों का हंगामा

शाहजहांपुर में देश विरोधी पोस्ट डालने से हिंदू संगठनों में रोष पैदा हो गया। उन्होंने हंगामा किया। इस पर आसपास के थानों की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले को शांत कराया।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
छापेमारी के दौरान बाजार में हड़कंप मचा रहा
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: सराफा व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर आयकर का छापा, मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2019

रोजा में सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस से इंजन से टकराया सांड
Shahjahanpur

रोजा में सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस से इंजन से टकराया सांड

21 फरवरी 2019

शिकायतों का सही और जल्द निस्तारण करें : डीएम
Shahjahanpur

शिकायतों का सही और जल्द निस्तारण करें : डीएम

20 फरवरी 2019

कसा शिकंजा पीडब्लूडी की जमीन खरीदने, बेचने वालों पर होगी रिपोर्ट
Shahjahanpur

कसा शिकंजा पीडब्लूडी की जमीन खरीदने, बेचने वालों पर होगी रिपोर्ट

20 फरवरी 2019

शराब के नशे में दबंगई, सिपाही से हाथापाई, फायरिंग की
Shahjahanpur

शराब के नशे में दबंगई, सिपाही से हाथापाई, फायरिंग की

20 फरवरी 2019

गन्ने के खेत में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव
Shahjahanpur

गन्ने के खेत में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव

20 फरवरी 2019

लखनऊ-दिल्ली एसी स्पेशल का शाहजहांपुर में होगा स्टॉपेज
Shahjahanpur

लखनऊ-दिल्ली एसी स्पेशल का शाहजहांपुर में होगा स्टॉपेज

19 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर से हटनी चाहिए धारा 370 : प्रताप
Shahjahanpur

जम्मू कश्मीर से हटनी चाहिए धारा 370 : प्रताप

19 फरवरी 2019

142 लीटर अवैध शराब बरामद, 15 गिरफ्तार
Shahjahanpur

142 लीटर अवैध शराब बरामद, 15 गिरफ्तार

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान, बोले पाकिस्तान का पानी रोककर यमुना में लाएंगे

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान सामने आ है। उन्होंने कहा है कि भारत के अधिकार वाली तीन नदियों के पानी को यमुना में लाया जाएगा।

21 फरवरी 2019

सपा बसपा 1:44

सपा-बसपा ने जारी की सीटों की लिस्ट, आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी तीन सीटें

21 फरवरी 2019

कार हादसा 1:27

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर फिर रफ्तार का कहर, कार के उड़े परखच्चे

21 फरवरी 2019

आगरा न्यूज 1:53

आगरा के शहीद के घर पैदा हुआ बेटा, मां ने कहा देश की करेगा सेवा

20 फरवरी 2019

कालिंदी 0:32

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका, देखिए वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

परीक्षा से पूर्व कर लें जांच, बाद में न उतरवाएं जूते-मोजे
Shahjahanpur

परीक्षा से पूर्व कर लें जांच, बाद में न उतरवाएं जूते-मोजे

20 फरवरी 2019

भौतिकवाद बढने से आध्यात्म में रुचि घटी: ब्रज बनचरी
Shahjahanpur

भौतिकवाद बढने से आध्यात्म में रुचि घटी: ब्रज बनचरी

20 फरवरी 2019

बादल छाने के साथ बूंदाबांदी से पारा लुढ़का, दिन में उमस
Shahjahanpur

बादल छाने के साथ बूंदाबांदी से पारा लुढ़का, दिन में उमस

20 फरवरी 2019

यंग साइंटिस्ट अवार्ड से नवाले गए डॉ. स्वपनिल
Shahjahanpur

यंग साइंटिस्ट अवार्ड से नवाले गए डॉ. स्वपनिल

20 फरवरी 2019

नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एपी आर्य स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में
Shahjahanpur

नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एपी आर्य स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में

20 फरवरी 2019

एक साथ उजड़ गया दो बहनों का सुहाग
Shahjahanpur

एक साथ उजड़ गया दो बहनों का सुहाग

17 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.