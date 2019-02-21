शहर चुनें

रोजा में सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस से इंजन से टकराया सांड

रोजा में सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस से इंजन से टकराया सांड

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 07:10 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रोजा में सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस के इंजन से टकराया सांड़
रोजा (शाहजहांपुर)। डाउन सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस के इंजन से बुधवार रात सांड़ टकरा गया। लोको पायलट को इस दौरान इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लेने पड़े। इससे यात्रियों को झटका भी लगा। हादसे के बाद सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस करीब 20 मिनट खड़ी रही। लाइन क्लियर न मिलने से टाटानगर एक्सप्रेस को शाहजहांपुर स्टेशन पर रोकना पड़ा।
दिल्ली-रक्सौल के बीच चलने वाली सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस बुधवार/बृहस्पतिवार रात करीब एक बजे शाहजहांपुर पहुंची थी। यहां से रोजा की ओर जाते वक्त रेल ट्रैक पर घूम रहा सांड़ ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया। सांड़ की मौके पर मौत हो गई। लोको पायलट की सूचना पर रेलवे का गैंग पहुंचा। ट्रैक साफ करने के बाद ट्रेन को करीब 20 मिनट बाद यहां से आगे रवाना किया जा सका। इस दौरान अमृतसर-टाटानगर एक्सप्रेस को करीब 15 मिनट तक शाहजहांपुर स्टेशन पर रोकना पड़ा। स्टेशन अधीक्षक ओमशिव अवस्थी ने बताया कि हादसे से किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।

Bareilly
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर में देश विरोधी पोस्ट डालने पर बवाल, हिंदू संगठनों का हंगामा

शाहजहांपुर में देश विरोधी पोस्ट डालने से हिंदू संगठनों में रोष पैदा हो गया। उन्होंने हंगामा किया। इस पर आसपास के थानों की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले को शांत कराया।
21 फरवरी 2019

21 फरवरी 2019

raid
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: सराफा व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर आयकर का छापा, मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

कसा शिकंजा पीडब्लूडी की जमीन खरीदने, बेचने वालों पर होगी रिपोर्ट

20 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

शिकायतों का सही और जल्द निस्तारण करें : डीएम

20 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

शराब के नशे में दबंगई, सिपाही से हाथापाई, फायरिंग की

20 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

गन्ने के खेत में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव

20 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

लखनऊ-दिल्ली एसी स्पेशल का शाहजहांपुर में होगा स्टॉपेज

19 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

142 लीटर अवैध शराब बरामद, 15 गिरफ्तार

20 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

परीक्षा से पूर्व कर लें जांच, बाद में न उतरवाएं जूते-मोजे

20 फरवरी 2019

Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur

यंग साइंटिस्ट अवार्ड से नवाले गए डॉ. स्वपनिल

20 फरवरी 2019

