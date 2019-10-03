शहर चुनें

पीड़ित महिलाओं को त्वरित न्याय दिलाएं अधिकारी : इंद्रवास

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 11:03 PM IST
पीड़ित महिला की फरियाद सुनती राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य।
पीड़ित महिला की फरियाद सुनती राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य। - फोटो : KHALILABAD
राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य ने डाक बंगला में सुनी समस्याएं
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
संतकबीरनगर। राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य इंद्रवास सिंह ने बृहस्पतिवार को डाक बंगला खलीलाबाद में पीड़ित महिलाओं की फरियाद सुनी। इस दौरान उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि पीड़ितों को त्वरित न्याय दिलाया जाए।
राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य इंद्रवास सिंह पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे डाक बंगला पहुंची और फरियादियों की समस्याएं सुनीं। इस दौरान कुल छह पीड़िता पहुंची। इसमें महुली थानाक्षेत्र से दो, धनघटा थानाक्षेत्र से तीन और खलीलाबाद क्षेत्र से एक पीड़िता ने अपनी पीड़ा बयां की। उन्होंने बारी-बारी से सभी को सुना और संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि पीड़िताओं को न्याय दिलाने के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाया जाए। इसमें किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही न बरती जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि फरियादियों की समस्याओं को ध्यान से सुना जाए। इस दौरान अशोक सिंह, नायब तहसीलदार वीरेंद्र पांडेय, एसओ महिला थाना शालिनी सिंह सहित तमाम अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।
mahila aayog
