वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए सुविधाएं बढ़ाने की मांग

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 12:42 AM IST
वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए सुविधाएं बढ़ाने की मांग
सहारनपुर। सीनियर सिटीजन वेलफेयर सोसायटी के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बृहस्पतिवार को मंडलायुक्त संजय कुमार से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के साथ आम लोगों से जुड़ी समस्याएं दूर कराने और बुनियादी सुविधाएं बढ़ाने की मांग की।
बृहस्पतिवार को सीनियर वेलफेयर सोसायटी का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल संस्थापक केएल अरोड़ा के नेतृत्व में मंडलायुक्त संजय कुमार से मिला। उन्होंने कहा कि अतिक्रमण हटने से महानगर को जाम से मुक्ति मिली है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस अभियान में ढिलाई नहीं होने दी जाए। उन्होंने नगर के मानव मंदिर में सुविधाओं के अभाव पर चर्चा की। संरक्षक डॉक्टर पीके शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा लागू माता पिता भरण पोषण अधिनियम 2014 को जनपद में सख्ती से लागू करने के लिए एक समिति का गठन किया गया था। लेकिन आज तक इस समिति की बैठक नहीं बुलाई गई है। मंडलायुक्त ने वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के सुझावों का स्वागत करते हुए हरसंभव सहायता का भरोसा दिलाया। इस दौरान विजय कुमार, डॉक्टर एसके अग्रवाल, कैप्टन टीएस चन्नी, केसी वालिया, निर्देश मौर्य आदि मौजूद रहे।

senior citizens
