Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   Demand for investigation of Pushpendra Yadav encounter from SIT

पुष्पेंद्र यादव एनकाउंटर की जांच एसआईटी से कराने की मांग

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 06:17 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुष्पेंद्र यादव एनकाउंटर की जांच एसआईटी से कराने की मांग
सहारनपुर। जनपद झांसी के पुष्पेंद्र यादव एनकाउंटर की हाईकोर्ट की निगरानी में एसआईटी जांच कराने और पीड़ित परिवार को 50 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा दिलाने आदि की मांग को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को अपर जिलाधिकारी प्रशासन एसबी सिंह को राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा।
शुक्रवार केे अपर जिलाधिकारी प्रशासन एसबी सिंह को सौंपे ज्ञापन में आम आदमी पार्टी ने आरोप लगाया कि झांसी जनपद में एनकाउंटर के नाम पर पुष्पेंद्र यादव की हत्या कर दी गई है। उन्होंने कहा की इस एनकाउंटर की जांच हाईकोर्ट की निगरानी में एसआईटी से कराई जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने पीड़ित परिवार को पचास लाख रुपये का मुआवजा और परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दिलाने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सभाजीत सिंह और प्रदेश सचिव दिनेश सिंह पटेल के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर उन्हें सांत्वना दी। इस दौरान कार्यवाहक जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश तायल, महानगर अध्यक्ष आदित्य गर्ग, मनोज फुटेला, मयंक सिंघल, वसीम रजा, अश्वनी सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।
saharanpur news
