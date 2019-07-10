शहर चुनें

नगर निगम की टीम ने कई मार्गों से हटाया अतिक्रमण

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 12:36 AM IST
नगर निगम की टीम ने कई मार्गों से हटाया अतिक्रमण
सहारनपुर। नगर निगम की टीम ने मंगलवार को कई मार्गों पर अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। घंटाघर के पास टीम को कुछ व्यापारियों का विरोध भी झेलना पड़ा। दुकानदारों का आरोप था कि नगर निगम अतिक्रमण हटाने में भेदभाव कर रहा है। इसके बाद निगम को पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में अतिक्रमण हटाया गया।
शहर में कई दिन से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को नगर निगम की टीम प्रवर्तन अधिकारी रिटायर्ड कर्नल बीएस नेगी के नेतृत्व में अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए घंटाघर पहुंची। टीम ने पहले घंटाघर से जनकपुरी तिराहे तक अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। सपना टाकिज के पास कुछ दुकानदारों ने निगम की टीम पर अतिक्रमण हटाने में भेदभाव करने का आरोप लगाते हुए अतिक्रमण हटाने का विरोध किया। इसके बाद निगम अधिकारियों को पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में निगम ने जेसीबी के माध्यम से स्थाई अतिक्रमण को ध्वस्त कराया। इसके बाद निगम की टीम ने चौकी सराय के पास भी दुकानों के बाहर बनाए गए चबूतरों को ध्वस्त कराया। चूंकि मंगलवार को साप्ताहिक बंदी का दिन था। ऐसे में यहां किसी तरह का विरोध नहीं हुआ। टीम में पलाक्षा, अमरीश आदि शामिल रहे। -

पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते सपा नेता शाहिद मंजूर
Meerut

सपा नेता ने योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना, कहा- प्रदेश में 4500 एनकाउंटर, फिर भी क्यों नहीं थम रहा अपराध

सपा सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे शाहिद मंजूर ने केंद्र और राज्य सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि भाजपा भ्रष्टाचार और गुंडाराज को मिटाने के नाम पर सत्ता में आई थी, लेकिन आज तक न तो गुंडाराज खत्म हुआ और न ही भ्रष्टाचार पर लगाम लग सकी।

9 जुलाई 2019

smart city work plan
Saharanpur

स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत होने वाले कार्यों में तेजी लाएं : मंडलायुक्त

10 जुलाई 2019

hanuman chalisa
Saharanpur

हनुमान चालीसा का किया सामूहिक पाठ

10 जुलाई 2019

helmot not than fine
Saharanpur

हेलमेट एवं सीट बेल्ट न लगाने पर हुआ जुर्माना

10 जुलाई 2019

सहारनपुर के साउथ सिटी में सौरभ मुकुंद के मकान में कारो की जांच करती सीबीआई टीम
Saharanpur

कारिंदो के बयानों से लगी इकबाल की बुलंदी में दीमक

10 जुलाई 2019

कलक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित बैठक में विचार रखते डीएम आलोक कुमार पाण्डेय
Saharanpur

हिंडन किनारे 36000 पौधे लगाकर बनाएंगे रिकार्ड : डीएम

10 जुलाई 2019

श्रीराम लिखी ईंटों से हो रहा निर्माण
Meerut

श्रीराम लिखी ईंट नाली में लगाने पर देवबंदी उलमा नाराज, फोटो हो रही वायरल

6 जुलाई 2019

सांसद नुसरत जहां
Meerut

सांसद नुसरत जहां के मंदिर जाने पर नाराज देवबंदी उलमा ने कहा- बताएं कि हिंदू हैं या मुसलमान

5 जुलाई 2019

ambala road par atikarman hatwaya
Saharanpur

अंबाला रोड से पार्किंग हटाई, स्थायी अतिक्रमण ध्वस्त किया

9 जुलाई 2019

बदमाशों द्वारा उखाड़ा गया मंदिर का दानपात्र
Saharanpur

सेवादार को लहूलुहान कर मंदिर का दानपात्र लूटा, भाग रहा बदमाश पकड़ा

8 जुलाई 2019

पायल रोहतगी ने वीडियो के जरिए अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी को दी हिदायत, कहा- गलत बातें फैला रही हैं शबाना

सोशल मीडिया पर पायल रोहतगी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें पायल शबाना आजमी पर गुस्सा उतारती नजर आ रही हैं। यहां देखिए पूरी खबर।

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

मायानगरी में अलग-अलग अंदाज में नजर आए राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:25

सनी लियोनी ने मुंबई में खोला अनोखा स्कूल, किताबों से नहीं दिल से होगी पढ़ाई

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

10 जुलाई को पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को खुद से किया था अलग

9 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस वे 3:47

'मौत के एक्सप्रेस वे' पर कौन लगाएगा लगाम, आंकड़े डराते हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

teacher suspend
Saharanpur

अभद्र भाषा में संदेश भेजने पर शिक्षक निलंबित

9 जुलाई 2019

medical facilities in court
Saharanpur

अब कचहरी परिसर में रहेगी चिकित्सा सुविधा

9 जुलाई 2019

ब्लैक राइस (काला चावल)
Saharanpur

काला चावल: पौष्टिकता के साथ ही मुनाफे की खेती

8 जुलाई 2019

गंगोह में सलमा के प्रधान बनने पर खुशी मनाते समर्थक
Saharanpur

काफिया को हराकर सलमा बनी कुंडा खुर्द की प्रधान

8 जुलाई 2019

पाईनवुड स्कूल मे अमर उजाला अपराजिता और प्रशासन द्वारा बालिका सुरक्षा को लेकर आयोजित कार्यक्रम म
Saharanpur

आत्म विश्वास जगाएं, अपराजिता बन जाएं

8 जुलाई 2019

BJP membership
Saharanpur

सदस्यता अभियान में गति लाएं कार्यकर्ता: कश्यप

9 जुलाई 2019

