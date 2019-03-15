शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   होली पर बंद रहेंगी शराब की दुकानें

होली पर बंद रहेंगी शराब की दुकानें

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 11:45 PM IST
सहारनपुर। जनपद में शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के उद्देश्य से जिलाधिकारी आलोक कुमार पांडेय ने होली के अवसर पर शराब की दुकानें बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए है। 20 मार्च की रात 10 बजे से 21 मार्च को सांय 5 बजे तक जनपद की समस्त देशी शराब, विदेशी मदिरा, बीयर, भांग की फुटकर दुकानों एवं डिनेचर्ड स्प्रिट, बार आदि की दुकानें बंद रहेंगी। सभी उपजिलाधिकारी और जिला आबकारी अधिकारी आदेश का पालन कराने को कहा गया है।
