Saharanpur

आज चार घंटे बाधित रहेगा सहारनपुर-अंबाला रेल मार्ग

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 12:29 AM IST
आज चार घंटे बाधित रहेगा सहारनपुर-अंबाला रेल मार्ग
सहारनपुर। सहारनपुर-अंबाला के बीच रेलवे ट्रैक पर मरम्मत का कार्य कराए जाने के कारण रविवार को चार घंटे रेल मार्ग बाधित रहेगा। इस दौरान दिल्ली-अंबाला पैसेंजर ट्रेन को सहारनपुर से आगे स्थगित कर दिया गया है।
सीनियर डीसीएम प्रवीण गौड़ द्विवेदी के अनुसार रेलवे के बुनियादी ढांचे को मजबूत करने के लिए तीन रेल लाइनों पर रविवार को ब्लॉक रहेगा। सहारनपुर-अंबाला लाइन पर दोपहर 1.10 से शाम 5.10 बजे तक, अंबाला कैंट स्टेशन पर दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 3.30 बजे तक और अंबाला कैंट-लुधियाना लाइन पर 10.40 से 2.40 बजे तक ब्लॉक लिया गया है। इन लाइनों पर मरम्मत का कार्य कराया जाएगा। ट्रेन संख्या 54539 दिल्ली-सहारनपुर पैसेंजर सहारनपुर तक पहुंचेगी। यहां से आगे रद्द रहेगी। इनके अलावा ट्रेन संख्या 64513 सहारनपुर-नंगलडैम अंबाला में 50 मिनट, 14711 हरिद्वार-श्रीगंगानगर एक्सप्रेस मुरादाबाद में 30 मिनट और अंबाला में 20 मिनट के लिए खड़ी रहेगी। 64561 दिल्ली-अंबाला कैंट पैसेजर को दिल्ली मंडल में एक घंटा खड़ा रखा जाएगा। ट्रेन संख्या 15209 सहरसा-अमृतसर जनसेवा, 22429 दिल्ली-पठानकोट एक्सप्रेस, 12357 सियालदह-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस चंडीगढ़ संभल के बीच चलाई जाएगी।

बीजेपी सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल
Meerut

बीजेपी सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल बोले- भगवान राम के सेवक 'हनुमान जी' थे वनवासी

सीएम योगी ने राजस्थान में एक रैली के दौरान हनुमान जी को दलित बताया था। सीएम योगी के इस बयान से पूरे देश में हलचल मची है। वहीं बीजेपी से सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल ने कहा कि भगवान राम ने रावण के पराभव के लिए लोक जन का एकत्रीकरण किया।

30 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सेना के जवान ने ट्रेन से कटकर दी जान, प्रत्यदर्शी बोले- आंखों के सामने देखी 'मौत'

29 नवंबर 2018

कोर्ट का फैसला
Meerut

अदालत ने चार आरोपियों को सुनाई 7 साल की सजा, पुलिस पर किया था हमला

30 नवंबर 2018

टीकाकरण से बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ी
Meerut

मेरठ में टीकाकरण से बिगड़ी तीन बच्चों की तबीयत, मचा हड़कंप

30 नवंबर 2018

फिंगर प्रिंट लेते एलआईयू टीम के सदस्य
Meerut

रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों की तलाश में मेरठ पहुंची एलआईयू टीम, 4 लोगों के लिए फिंगर प्रिंट

30 नवंबर 2018

सम्मेलन में उठी वितविहीन शिक्षकों के हक की आवाज
Saharanpur

सम्मेलन में उठी वितविहीन शिक्षकों के हक की आवाज

1 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मेरठ: गर्भवती महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता ने SSP से लगाई इंसाफ की गुहार

29 नवंबर 2018

लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने के दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Saharanpur

लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने के दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

1 दिसंबर 2018

खनन वाहन पार्किंग का 65 लाख रुपये का ठेका निरस्त
Saharanpur

खनन वाहन पार्किंग का 65 लाख रुपये का ठेका निरस्त

1 दिसंबर 2018

पत्नी ने बांधे हाथ और प्रेमी ने नहर में फेंक दिया
Saharanpur

पत्नी ने बांधे हाथ और प्रेमी ने नहर में फेंक दिया

1 दिसंबर 2018

