Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   नफरत के खिलाफ है गठबंधन की लड़ाई : गर्ग

नफरत के खिलाफ है गठबंधन की लड़ाई : गर्ग

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:29 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नफरत के खिलाफ है गठबंधन की लड़ाई : गर्ग
सहारनपुर। सपा के नगर विधायक संजय गर्ग ने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन की लड़ाई नफरत बढ़ाने वालों से है। इस लड़ाई में धर्म निरपेक्षता जीतेगी। क्योंकि देश की जनता सब समझ चुकी है।
शनिवार को मोहल्ला धोबीवाला में गठबंधन प्रत्याशी हाजी फजलुर्रहमान के लिए हुई बैठक में विधायक संजय गर्ग ने कहा कि बीते पांच साल में जनता के साथ सरकार की हमदर्दी दिखाई नहीं दी। नौजवान, किसान, व्यापारी, मजदूर हर वर्ग त्रस्त रहा। अब जनता इसका जवाब चुनाव में देगी। बसपा के महानगर अध्यक्ष फैजानुर्रहमान और सपा महानगर अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद आजम शाह ने कहा कि बुनियादी मुद्दो से हटकर जनता का ध्यान भटकाया जा रहा है, ऐसे लोगों से सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। इस दौरान मुस्तकीम राणा, ओसाफ गुड्डू, गुलशन कपूर, मोहम्मद हुसैन जिलानी, चांद गुड्डू, डाक्टर फिरोज आलम आदि मौजूद रहे।

