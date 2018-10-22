शहर चुनें

Saharanpur

वसिधान सभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्ष बने

Mon, 22 Oct 2018 12:41 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
चौधरी नफे सिंह बने नरेंद्र मोदी टीम के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष
गंगोह। नरेंद्र मोदी टीम के जिलाध्यक्ष शुभम गोयल द्वारा गंगोह विधानसभा कार्यकारिणी का गठन कर दिया गया। चौधरी नफे सिंह को विधानसभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्ष और डा. कृष्णपाल को विधानसभा क्षेत्र प्रमुख बनाया गया है। जिला प्रभारी सरदार हरपाल कपूर ने पदाधिकारियों की घोषणा की। इसके अनुसार प्रवीण कुमार मंडल अध्यक्ष तीतरों, मोनू कुमार मंडल अध्यक्ष गंगोह देहात, रोहित राणा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष बनाए गए। इनके अलावा देवी दयाल, देवेंद्र कुमार और डा. बिजेंद्र को विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष, अर्जित सैनी को विधानसभा सहसंयोजक, दीपक सैनी, विनीत कुमार और शिवकुमार को महामंत्री, लाला विक्की मीडिया प्रभारी, चौधरी अरुण सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी एवं मोंटी सैनी को मंत्री बनाया गया है। ब्यूरो

