शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   तापमान बढ़ने से सूख रही गन्ने की पतियां

तापमान बढ़ने से सूख रही गन्ने की पतियां

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 11:32 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तापमान बढ़ने से सूख रही गन्ने की पत्तियां
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सहारनपुर। गन्ना सर्वे निरीक्षण के दौरान गन्ना विभाग के अधिकारियों को कई स्थानों पर गन्ने की अग्रेती प्रजाति कोशा 0238 में कहीं कहीं बराबर की पत्तियां सूखने की समस्या दिखाई दी। उन्होंने किसानों को बताया कि यह इस प्रजाति की एक कैरेक्टर है। इसलिए इस पर दवाई की आवश्यकता नहीं है।
जिला गन्ना अधिकारी केएम मणि त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि गन्ना सर्वे निरीक्षण में सामने आया है कि गन्ने की प्रजाति कोशा 0238 में बराबर की पत्तियां आधी सूख रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे किसान घबराए नहीं क्योंकि इस प्रजाति में तापमान अधिक होने पर कभी कभी पत्तियों पर इस तरह की समस्या आ जाती है। जो इस प्रजाति का एक कैरेक्टर होता है। इसलिए इस अवस्था में गन्ने में दवाई डालने की जरूरत नहीं होती। गन्ना विकास निरीक्षक डॉक्टर यशपाल सिंह ने बताया कि तापमान 44 या अधिक हो जाता है तो इस प्रजाति की पत्तियां सूख जाती हैं। जो बारिश होने पर दोबारा हरी भरी हो जाती हैं। जबकि पोक्का बोईंग नामक बीमारी से बचाव के लिए किसान कॉपर आक्सी क्लोराइड को दो ग्राम प्रति लीटर पानी में मिलाकर छिड़काव कर सकते हैं।

Recommended

पीड़ित मासूम के परिजन
Chandigarh

चाउमीन में सॉस मिलाकर खाने से मासूम के फट गये फेफड़े, आप भी हो जाएं सावधान

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

सलमान के जीजा हैं अतुल, जानिए परिवार के 10 सदस्यों के बारे में जो लाइमलाइट से दूर

24 जून 2019

Atul Agnihotri, Salman and Salma
salman khan
Seema Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and Alvira
Atul and Arhaan Khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जीजा हैं अतुल, जानिए परिवार के 10 सदस्यों के बारे में जो लाइमलाइट से दूर

24 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब ने रचा इतिहास, एक ही मैच में बनाए कई रिकॉर्ड

24 जून 2019

शकिब अल हसन
शकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: शकिब ने रचा इतिहास, एक ही मैच में बनाए कई रिकॉर्ड

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

माया ने अखिलेश के सिर फोड़ा हार का ठीकरा, बोलीं-'एक फोन तक नहीं किया'

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

आखिर क्यों सलमान खान की गिफ्ट की हुई कार बेच रही हैं बहन अर्पिता? कीमत जान होंगे हैरान

24 जून 2019

Salman Khan, Arpita
Arpita Khan Sharma
Salman khana and BMW Car
सलमान खान
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों सलमान खान की गिफ्ट की हुई कार बेच रही हैं बहन अर्पिता? कीमत जान होंगे हैरान

24 जून 2019

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

पहले गला दबाकर मार डाला, फिर मशीन से काटी गर्दन, आरोपी का रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला खुलासा

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान की बांग्लादेश को चेतावनी, कहा 'हम तो डूबे हैं सनम, तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे'

24 जून 2019

भरातीय नौसेना
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद बालाकोट ही नहीं, समुद्र के रास्ते भी पाक को करारा जवाब देने को तैयार था भारत

24 जून 2019

हॉलीडे
Health & Fitness

शोध: ऑफिस से ज्यादा छुट्टी लेने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां 

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
On one side of the scream there is sugarcane, on the other side litchi
Opinion

गन्ना, लीची, बच्चे, श्वान आदि-इत्यादि : चीख के एक तरफ गन्ना है दूसरी तरफ लीची

24 जून 2019

know the importance of health insurance
Personal Finance

बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है स्वास्थ्य बीमा, ये हैं फायदे

24 जून 2019

Online Shopping Tips
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग: छोटी-सी गलती से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, ये टिप्स आएंगे काम

24 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जमीयत उलमा-ए-हिंद के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव मौलाना सैय्यद महमूद मदनी
Meerut

श्रीलंका में बौद्ध भिक्षु की अपील पर भड़के मौलाना, कहा- सरकार को उठाना चाहिए सख्त कदम

मौलाना सैय्यद महमूद मदनी ने श्रीलंका में बौद्ध भिक्षु ज्ञान रतन थैरो की मुसलमानों को पत्थरों से मारने की अपील पर चिंता जताते हुए कहा कि उनकी अपील नफरत फैलाने वाली है। इसलिए श्रीलंका सरकार को इस मामले में सख्त कदम उठाने चाहिए।

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतिबंधित प्लास्टिक उत्पाद पकड़े, जुर्माना वसूला
Saharanpur

प्रतिबंधित प्लास्टिक उत्पाद पकड़े, जुर्माना वसूला

24 जून 2019

भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन किया
Meerut

भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कलेक्ट्रेट में किया प्रदर्शन, पुलिस पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

24 जून 2019

हादसे में घायल मुल्जिमों का अस्पताल में इलाज करते डॉक्टर
Meerut

कोर्ट से जेल जा रहे थे मुल्जिम, अचानक हुआ हादसा, सिपाही समेत पांच लोग घायल

24 जून 2019

अयोध्या के पंडित ने उतराखंड के अमरीश को दी पटखनी
Saharanpur

अयोध्या के पंडित ने उतराखंड के अमरीश को दी पटखनी

24 जून 2019

नहीं सुन रही थाना पुलिस, कप्तान के यहां जाने को मजबूर फरियादी
Saharanpur

नहीं सुन रही थाना पुलिस, कप्तान के यहां जाने को मजबूर फरियादी

24 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री के दौरे की सुगबुगाहट से हलचल
Saharanpur

मुख्यमंत्री के दौरे की सुगबुगाहट से हलचल

24 जून 2019

संतों की संगति से होता है आत्मज्ञान: मिथलेश
Saharanpur

संतों की संगति से होता है आत्मज्ञान: मिथलेश

25 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार राशिद है गैंगस्टर में निरुद्ध
Saharanpur

मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार राशिद है गैंगस्टर में निरुद्ध

24 जून 2019

कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने किसानों को दिए सफेद गिंडार पर नियंत्रण के टिप्स
Saharanpur

कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने किसानों को दिए सफेद गिंडार पर नियंत्रण के टिप्स

24 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

पुलिस की पाठशाला में शामिल हुए अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना, फिल्म आर्टिकल-15 को बताया सबसे खास

अमर उजाला की 'पुलिस की पाठशाला' में पहुंचे अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना ने फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 का जिक्र करते हुए इसे प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था पर सवाल बताया। लखनऊ में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में कई स्कूलों और संस्थान के छात्र शामिल हुए।

24 जून 2019

आयुष्मान 1:07

अमर उजाला ‘पुलिस की पाठशाला’ कार्यक्रम में आयुष्मान खुराना

24 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस 2:36

बदायूं में बंदूक की नोक पर पुलिस कर रही चेंकिग, वीडियो वायरल

24 जून 2019

सारंगी 44:25

लोकसभा में ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रताप सारंगी, कांग्रेस को दी सलाह

24 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 2:00

शाहिद का गुस्सैल अवतार लोगों को आ रहा पसंद, शुरुआती तीन दिनों में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

24 जून 2019

Related

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या के प्रयास का आरोप
Saharanpur

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या के प्रयास का आरोप

24 जून 2019

गर्मी बढ़ने के साथ ही बिजली कटौती बढ़ी
Saharanpur

गर्मी बढ़ने के साथ ही बिजली कटौती बढ़ी

24 जून 2019

887 ग्राम पंचायत, 28 लाख आबादी और 1600 सफाईकर्मी
Saharanpur

887 ग्राम पंचायत, 28 लाख आबादी और 1600 सफाईकर्मी

24 जून 2019

टूटी सड़क, उस पर जलभराव यहीं है कलसिया रोड का हाल
Saharanpur

टूटी सड़क, उस पर जलभराव यहीं है कलसिया रोड का हाल

24 जून 2019

बुराइयों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने वाले राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी से मारपीट
Saharanpur

बुराइयों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने वाले राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी से मारपीट

24 जून 2019

लापता किशोर का शव यमुना में मिला
Saharanpur

लापता किशोर का शव यमुना में मिला

24 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.