Saharanpur ›   व्यापार मंडल ने किया कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार

व्यापार मंडल ने किया कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 01:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
व्यापार मंडल ने किया कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार
सहारनपुर। पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश संयुक्त उद्योग व्यापार मंडल की बैठक में कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार करते हुए नए पदाधिकारी मनोनीत किए गए। कार्यकारिणी में प्रदीप तोमर को जिला उपाध्यक्ष और संदीप सैनी को जिला मंत्री नामित किया गया है।
शनिवार को जैन कॉलेज रोड स्थित सभागार में जिलाध्यक्ष जयवीर राणा और जिला महामंत्री डॉक्टर आदित्य राठी ने कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार करते हुए नए पदाधिकारियों की घोषणा की। दीपक त्यागी और शिवकुमार कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य बनाए गए हैं। जिलाध्यक्ष जयवीर राणा, राजकुमार गाबा, अनिल त्यागी, शैलेंद्र भूषण गुप्ता आदि ने विचार रखे। महिला इकाई की जिलाध्यक्ष प्रतिभा श्रीवास्तव, उपाध्यक्ष सुमित मलिक, महानगर अध्यक्ष मुकुंद मनोहर गोयल, प्रदीप चानना, अंकित धीमान, महेश भोला, अमित ढींगरा, जौली प्रजापति, अमित पंडित, दिव्यलोक त्यागी आदि मौजूद रहे।

