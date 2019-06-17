शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 67 रन से मैच जीता

इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 67 रन से मैच जीता

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 67 रन से मैच जीता
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सहारनपुर। भूतेश्वर इंटर कॉलेज के मैदान पर आयोजित डिस्ट्रिक्ट सहारनपुर प्रीमियर लीग 2019 में रविवार को इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी और द एलन एकेडमी चंडीगढ़ के बीच मुकाबला हुआ। इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने यह मैच 67 रन के अंतर से जीतकर अगले दौर में प्रवेश किया।
टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में आठ विकेट गवाकर 183 रन बनाए। इनमें अक्षित ने 36, अमान और रीतिक ने 30-30 रन का योगदान दिया। चंडीगढ़ की टीम की ओर से दीपांशु और अमनदीप ने दो-दो विकेट लिए। जवाब में बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी चंडीगढ़ की टीम 16.1 ओवर में मात्र 116 रन पर आउट हो गई। विशाल ने 21, नमन ने 19 रन बनाए। इस्लामिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी की ओर से अब्दुल रहमान ने तीन तथा अनुज और हर्ष ने दो-दो खिलाड़ियों केे आउट किया। मैन ऑफ द मैच अब्दुल रहमान को चुना गया। इस मौके पर राजीव गोयल, रणधीर कपूर, संजय शर्मा, नीरज गोयल, अवनीश सैनी, सुमित शर्मा, लतीफुर्रहमान, सत्यम शर्मा, साजिद उमर आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान सरफराज मामा महमूद के साथ
Kanpur

भारत-पाक मैच से पहले इंडिया की जीत पर पाकिस्तान टीम के कप्तान सरफराज के मामा ने कह दी ये बड़ी बात

16 जून 2019

Bollywood

राजस्थान की सुमन राव ने जीता मिस इंडिया 2019 का खिताब, शिवानी जाधव रहीं फर्स्ट रनर अप

16 जून 2019

Suman Rao
Miss India 2019 Finale
Miss India 2019 Finale
Miss India 2019 Finale
Bollywood

राजस्थान की सुमन राव ने जीता मिस इंडिया 2019 का खिताब, शिवानी जाधव रहीं फर्स्ट रनर अप

16 जून 2019

Cricket News

इन पांच हिंदुस्तानियों पर टिकीं देश की उम्मीदें, पाकिस्तान को हराने में लगा देंगे जी-जान

16 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
रोहित शर्मा
विराट कोहली
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

इन पांच हिंदुस्तानियों पर टिकीं देश की उम्मीदें, पाकिस्तान को हराने में लगा देंगे जी-जान

16 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Dainik Rashifal
Predictions

16 जून राशिफल: रविवार के शुभ संयोग में सात राशि वालों को होगा फायदा

16 जून 2019

Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने रिकॉर्डबुक के शहंशाह, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ ठोका करियर का 24वां शतक

16 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Rohit Sharma
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने रिकॉर्डबुक के शहंशाह, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ ठोका करियर का 24वां शतक

16 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने दिया आतंकी हमले का इनपुट, जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाई-अलर्ट पर सेना

16 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

प्रिय सरपंच जी, नमस्कार... पीएम ने देश के ग्राम प्रधानों और सरपंचों को लिखा खत 

16 जून 2019

जोया क्षेत्र में सोत नदी पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए मकान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

अमर उजाला की मुहिम का असर, संभल में मृत सोत नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने काम शुरू  

16 जून 2019

iran-america
Opinion

ओमान में टैंकरों में हुए धमाकों का राज क्या है

16 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में स्पेन की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर आया था करीब

16 जून 2019

Father's Day Dialogues
Bollywood

'एग्जाम बहुत होते हैं, बाप मोस्टली एक ही होता है', Father's Day पर देखें ये 5 बेहतरीन डायलॉग्स

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
facebook
World

मौत का मजाक बनाने वाले संदेश हटाएगा फेसबुक, भद्दी टिप्पणियों की कर सकेंगे रिपोर्ट 

16 जून 2019

हरभजन सिंह और मोहम्मद यूसुफ
Cricket News

हाथों में 'छुरी-कांटा' लेकर यूसुफ से भिड़ गए थे भज्जी, 2003 विश्व कप में हुई थी लड़ाई

16 जून 2019

हॉन्ग कॉन्ग-झुहाई-मकाउ पुल
Opinion

हांगकांग और आजादी का भविष्य : लोग इतने भी मूर्ख नहीं हैं कि चीन की चालाकी न समझ पाएं

16 जून 2019

Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में पिता की तरह सफल नहीं हो पाए ये 5 बेटे, 2 तो साइड रोल पर सिमटे

15 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: ब्लैक में बिक रहे हैं भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच के टिकट, दाम छू रहे हैं आसमान

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सहारनपुर की वर्धमान कालोनी का हाल।
Saharanpur

ये है स्मार्ट सिटी की वर्धमान कॉलोनी, जहां ना सड़कें है और न ही नाली 

स्मार्ट सिटी सहारनपुर की अनेक कॉलोनियों में आज भी बुनियादी सुविधाओं का टोटा है। इतना ही नहीं, कॉलोनीवासियों के बार-बार प्रार्थना पत्र देने के बाद भी नगर निगम की ओर से कोई कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है।

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
हमले के मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर जाम लगाकर हंगामा करते लोग।
Saharanpur

जानलेवा हमले में कार्रवाई न होने पर लगाया जाम, हंगामा 

16 जून 2019

सहारनपुर में नाले पर बनाई गई दुकान।
Saharanpur

क्या खूब, नाले पर ही बना दी दुकान और मकान

16 जून 2019

मदुरई एक्सप्रेस डकैती का खुलासा करने पर जीआरपी की टीम सम्मानित
Saharanpur

मदुरई एक्सप्रेस डकैती का खुलासा करने पर जीआरपी की टीम सम्मानित

16 जून 2019

छेड़छाड़ के विरोध में परिवार को पीटा
Saharanpur

छेड़छाड़ के विरोध में परिवार को पीटा

16 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया की जीत के लिए हवन करते मेरठ में फैंस
Meerut

भारत-पाकिस्तान के महामुकाबले में टीम इंडिया की जीत के लिए मेरठ में फैंस ने किया हवन

16 जून 2019

man misbehaved three women in the name of tantra mantra
Meerut

तांत्रिक ने झांसा देकर महिला व उसकी दो सहेलियों से किया दुष्कर्म, नब्बे हजार ठगे

15 जून 2019

17 जून को स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बंद रखेगा आईएमए
Saharanpur

17 जून को स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बंद रखेगा आईएमए

16 जून 2019

सहारनपुर में अंबाला हाईवे पर जाम में फंसी एंबुलेंस और अन्य वाहन।
Saharanpur

सहारनपुर में अंबाला हाईवे पर जाम से थमी वाहनों की रफ्तार, शव ले जा रही एंबुलेंस थी फंसी

16 जून 2019

कुंडा कलां में दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, 16 लोग घायल
Saharanpur

कुंडा कलां में दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, 16 लोग घायल

16 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

17 जून को देश में ठप रहेंगी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं, इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने हड़ताल का किया आह्वान

पूरे देश के डॉक्टरों के शीर्ष संगठन इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने कल यानी सोमवार सुबह छह बजे से चौबीस घंटे की हड़ताल का आह्वान करते हुए केंद्र सरकार से डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय कानून लाने की मांग की है।

16 जून 2019

बांदा 1:03

अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने लोगों को बैक टू नेचर का दिया संदेश

16 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 1:22

World Cup 2019: मैनचेस्टर में गरजे भारतीय बल्लेबाज, टीम इंडिया ने 50 ओवर में बनाए 336 रन

16 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरपुर 0:34

मुजफ्फरपुर में मासूमों की मौत का सिलसिला जारी, भाई का इलाज ना होने पर शख्स ने खड़ा किया हंगामा

16 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:49

फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2019: राजस्थान की सुमन राव ने जीता खिताब

16 जून 2019

Related

आत्महत्या करने जा रही विवाहिता को पुलिस ने बचाया
Saharanpur

आत्महत्या करने जा रही विवाहिता को पुलिस ने बचाया

14 जून 2019

बेकाबू डंपर ने बच्ची को कुचला, विरोध में जाम, वाहनों में तोड़फोड़
Saharanpur

बेकाबू डंपर ने बच्ची को कुचला, विरोध में जाम, वाहनों में तोड़फोड़

14 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री के संभावित दौरे को लेकर सतर्क रहे अधिकारी: डीएम
Saharanpur

मुख्यमंत्री के संभावित दौरे को लेकर सतर्क रहे अधिकारी: डीएम

16 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त टाटा मैजिक और बाइक
Meerut

हादसा: टाटा मैजिक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, मां-बेटे सहित तीन की मौत, युवक की होनी थी शादी

11 जून 2019

युवती के शव को बाहर निकलवाती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: युवती की हत्या कर शव खेत में दबाया, एक हाथ व सिर गायब, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 

13 जून 2019

पिता पर बेटी से दुष्कर्म का आरोप
Saharanpur

पिता पर बेटी से दुष्कर्म का आरोप

13 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.