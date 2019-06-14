शहर चुनें

पूर्वी यमुना नहर में नहाते वक्त युवक डूबा, मौत

पूर्वी यमुना नहर में नहाते वक्त युवक डूबा, मौत

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 11:57 PM IST
पूर्वी यमुना नहर में नहाते वक्त युवक डूबा, मौत
बेहट (सहारनपुर)। नहर मलकपुर गांव के पास पूर्वी यमुना नहर में नहाते समय एक युवक की डूबने से मौत हो गई। करीब डेढ़ घंटे बाद उसका शव पानी से बाहर निकाला जा सका। परिजन कानूनी प्रक्रिया के बिना ही शव को अपने साथ ले गए। कोतवाली बेहट क्षेत्र के खिड़का भटकव्वा निवासी अब्दुल कादिर (20) पुत्र याकूब खां बृहस्पतिवार शाम करीब 6 बजे कुछ दोस्तों के साथ कल्चर के पास पूर्वी यमुना नहर में नहाने गया था। नहाते समय अचानक वह पानी में डूब गया। साथ में नहा रहे उसके दोस्तों ने इसकी सूचना परिजनों को दी। मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने कुछ स्थानीय युवकों की मदद से करीब डेढ़ घंटे की तलाश के बाद अब्दुल कादिर को मृत हालत में पानी से बाहर निकाला। परिजन कानूनी कार्रवाई के बिना शव अपने साथ गांव ले गए, जहां उसे सुपुर्दे खाक कर दिया गया। ब्यूरो

