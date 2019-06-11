शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   आयुष्मान योजना के कार्ड बांटे गए

आयुष्मान योजना के कार्ड बांटे गए

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 11:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आयुष्मान योजना के कार्ड बांटे गए
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सरसावा। प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत चयनित पात्रों को कार्ड बांटे गए। भाजपा नगराध्यक्ष सुशील कांबोज ने केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी।
मंगलवार को अंबाला रोड स्थित सीएचसी में आयुष्मान योजना के पात्रों को कार्डों का वितरण किया गया। सीएचसी अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेश ने पात्र कार्ड धारकों को बताया कि इस योजना में समाज के निर्धन तबके के लिए बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध होती है। आयुष्मान कार्ड धारक सरकार द्वारा पैनल में शामिल किए गए किसी भी अस्पताल में पांच लाख रुपये तक का इलाज मुफ्त करा सकता है। इस मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में आए भाजपा नगराध्यक्ष सुशील कांबोज ने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार नागरिकों का जीवन स्तर सुधारने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। इस मौके पर पूजा शर्मा, शमशाद अली, भूपेश कुमार, दिनेश गुप्ता, विजय, विक्रांत सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

भारतीय वायुसेना का AN32 विमान
India News

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के लीपो में मिला वायुसेना के लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा

11 जून 2019

बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

जिंदगी की जंग हारा 'फतेह', 109 घंटे बाद बोरवेल से कैसे निकाला गया बच्चा, असली सच आया सामने

12 जून 2019

Bollywood

राजपाल यादव की 9 साल छोटी दूसरी पत्नी का कनाडा से गहरा नाता, पहली बार देखें वेडिंग एलबम

11 जून 2019

rajpal yadav
rajpal yadav
rajpal yadav
rajpal yadav
Bollywood

राजपाल यादव की 9 साल छोटी दूसरी पत्नी का कनाडा से गहरा नाता, पहली बार देखें वेडिंग एलबम

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Cricket News

जिस खिलाड़ी की गेंद पर जड़े थे लगातार छह छक्के, युवी के संन्यास पर उसने दिया बड़ा बयान

11 जून 2019

युवराड सिंह और स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड
YUVRAJ SINGH 6
YUVRAJ SINGH 6
yuvraj singh 6
Cricket News

जिस खिलाड़ी की गेंद पर जड़े थे लगातार छह छक्के, युवी के संन्यास पर उसने दिया बड़ा बयान

11 जून 2019

Bollywood

कौन है ये शख्स जिसके साथ दिखे रणवीर से लेकर शाहरुख तक, अचानक मौत से सब सदमे में

11 जून 2019

ranveer singh, shah rukh khan, jatin dulera
ranveer singh, jatin dulera
salman khan, jatin dulera
priyanka chopra, jatin dulera
Bollywood

कौन है ये शख्स जिसके साथ दिखे रणवीर से लेकर शाहरुख तक, अचानक मौत से सब सदमे में

11 जून 2019

Bollywood

गिरीश कर्नाड के अंतिम संस्कार में छलक आए आंसू, नहीं पहुंचा कोई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी

11 जून 2019

Girish Karnad
Girish Karnad
Girish Karnad
Girish Karnad
Bollywood

गिरीश कर्नाड के अंतिम संस्कार में छलक आए आंसू, नहीं पहुंचा कोई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

ranveer singh, shah rukh khan, jatin dulera
Bollywood

कौन है ये शख्स जिसके साथ दिखे रणवीर से लेकर शाहरुख तक, अचानक मौत से सब सदमे में

11 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rajpal yadav
Bollywood

राजपाल यादव की 9 साल छोटी दूसरी पत्नी का कनाडा से गहरा नाता, पहली बार देखें वेडिंग एलबम

11 जून 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस के लिए ईडी ने इंटरपोल की ओर रुख किया

10 जून 2019

vidya balan
Bollywood

बाली से वायरल हुईं विद्या बालन की तस्वीरें, प्रियंका चोपड़ा और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

11 जून 2019

विजय राज, सुरेखा सीकरी और पंकज त्रिपाठी
Bollywood

सीधे सादे दिखने वाले ये 5 सेलेब्स भी किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं, देते हैं सुपरस्टार्स को टक्कर

11 जून 2019

Samantha Akkineni
Bollywood

नागार्जुन की बहू समांथा ने प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों पर यूजर को टैग करते हुए दिया शानदार जवाब

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मल्हीपुर रोड स्थित सीवर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट।
Saharanpur

इस प्रकार से साफ होगा नालों और सीवर का पानी

शहर भर के नालों और सीवर को साफ करने के लिए मल्हीपुर रोड स्थित बादशाहपुर (रामनगर) में एसटीपी (सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट) स्थापित किया जाएगा। एसटीपी का निर्माण केंद्र सरकार की नमामि गंगे योजना के तहत होगा। एसटीपी 90 एमएलडी(मिलियन लीटर पर डे) का होगा।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ खा कर जान दी
Saharanpur

युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ खा कर जान दी

11 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त टाटा मैजिक और बाइक
Meerut

हादसा: टाटा मैजिक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, मां-बेटे सहित तीन की मौत, युवक की होनी थी शादी

11 जून 2019

ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाली महिला गिरफ्तार
Saharanpur

ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाली महिला गिरफ्तार

11 जून 2019

अफसरों का शोषण नहीं सहेंगे किसान : तोमर
Saharanpur

अफसरों का शोषण नहीं सहेंगे किसान : तोमर

11 जून 2019

फल खरीद रहे युवक की बाइक चोरी
Saharanpur

फल खरीद रहे युवक की बाइक चोरी

11 जून 2019

किसान पाठशाला में दिए जैविक खेती के गुर
Saharanpur

किसान पाठशाला में दिए जैविक खेती के गुर

11 जून 2019

समय से लगे रिपोर्ट तो 45 दिन में खाते में आए पेंशन
Saharanpur

समय से लगे रिपोर्ट तो 45 दिन में खाते में आए पेंशन

11 जून 2019

हमले के आरोपियों की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश दे रही पुलिस
Saharanpur

हमले के आरोपियों की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश दे रही पुलिस

11 जून 2019

कार में आग लगाने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Saharanpur

कार में आग लगाने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

11 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मां-बाप की सेवा नहीं करी तो होगी जेल, बिहार में नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला

बिहार में अब अपने बूढे माता-पिता की सेवा नहीं करने पर जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है। नीतीश कैबिनेट की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में ये फैसला लिया है।

11 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:21

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

वायु 1:34

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

फैनी के बाद वायु तूफान की दस्तक, गुजरात की तरफ किया रुख

11 जून 2019

Related

लापरवाही पर स्वयं जिम्मेदार होंगे विभागीय अधिकारी: सीडीओ
Saharanpur

लापरवाही पर स्वयं जिम्मेदार होंगे विभागीय अधिकारी: सीडीओ

11 जून 2019

सड़क हादसे में किशोरी की मौत
Saharanpur

सड़क हादसे में किशोरी की मौत

11 जून 2019

शिविर में बच्चों को जैन धर्म के बारे में दी जानकारी
Saharanpur

शिविर में बच्चों को जैन धर्म के बारे में दी जानकारी

11 जून 2019

जर्जर विद्युत लाइनें बन रही हादसों का सबब
Saharanpur

जर्जर विद्युत लाइनें बन रही हादसों का सबब

11 जून 2019

रात में घर में घुसकर युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म
Saharanpur

रात में घर में घुसकर युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म

11 जून 2019

कुकर्म
Saharanpur

कुकर्म

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.