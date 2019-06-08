शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Saharanpur › फिर बढ़ा तापमान, गर्मी ने किया परेशान

फिर बढ़ा तापमान, गर्मी ने किया परेशान

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 12:48 AM IST
सहारनपुर। मौसम की अठखेलियां लगातार जारी हैं। एक दिन पहले बरसात की वजह से तापमान लुढ़क गया था, तो शुक्रवार को तापमान में फिर इजाफा हो गया। इस कारण गर्मी बढ़ने पर लोग परेशान रहे।
बृहस्पतिवार को बरसात होने के कारण तापमान में एक डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को तापमान में फिर उछाल आ गया। मुजफ्फराबाद स्थित मौसम वेधशाला के प्रभारी उमेश कुमार ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 40.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 22.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। तापमान में हुई बढ़ोतरी के साथ ही मौसम में उमस घुली रही। घरों में पंखे और कूलर भी राहत नहीं दे पाए। भीषण गर्मी से राहत पाने के लिए लोग तरह तरह के तरीके अपना रहे हैं। शहर के स्वीमिंग पूल, अंबाला रोड बड़ी नहर, गंगोह रोड मानकमऊ घाट पर नहाने वालों की भीड़ लगी रही। हालांकि शाम होते होते मौसम का मिजाज थोड़ा नरम पड़ गया।

