ग्राम सलूनी में कब्जा मुक्त कराई आठ हैक्टेयर चारागाह की भूमि

ग्राम सलूनी में कब्जा मुक्त कराई आठ हैक्टेयर चारागाह की भूमि

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 12:44 AM IST
ग्राम सलूनी में कब्जा मुक्त कराई आठ हेक्टेयर चारागाह की भूमि
सहारनपुर। तहसील सदर की टीम ने शुक्रवार को गांव सलूनी में चारागाह की करीब आठ हेक्टेयर भूमि को कब्जा मुक्त कराया।
जिलाधिकारी आलोक कुमार पांडेय के निर्देश पर उप जिलाधिकारी अनिल कुमार सिंह ने शुक्रवार को तहसीलदार गोपेश तिवारी के नेतृत्व में एक टीम अवैध कब्जा हटाने के लिए भेजी। इस भूमि पर लंबे समय से ग्राम वासियों द्वारा अवैध कब्जा कर रखा था। उप जिलाधिकारी अनिल कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि ग्राम सलूनी में चारागाह की आठ हैक्टेयर भूमि से ीथाना सरसावा की मदद से अवैध कब्जा हटवाया गया। ग्राम सलूूनी स्थित यह भूमि चारागाह में दर्ज है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकारी भूमि को कब्जा मुक्त कराने के लिए तहसीलदार सदर के नेतृत्व में एक टीम का गठन किया गया है। जो अभियान चलाकर सरकारी जमीनों से अवैध कब्जा हटवाएंगे। इस दौरान राजस्व निरीक्षक शिवकुमार सैनी और लेखपाल अमित कुमार और थाना सरसावा का पुलिस बल आदि मौजूद रहे।

